Love moves in mysterious ways and sometimes makes you a little cray-cray.

Brooke Shields stars in Netflix’s “Mother of the Bride” and her world is shook after finding out the groom’s dad is her ex-lover.

Deco sat down with Brooke and Benjamin Bratt to get the Full-Monty story of Ben getting naked on camera.”

Miranda Cosgrove (as Emma): “This is my aunt Janice.”

Benjamin Bratt (as Will): “And you must be the mother of the…Lana?”

Brooke Shields (as Lana): “Hi…Lo.”

Brooke Shields bumps into her long-lost college boyfriend at her daughter’s wedding, ooh juicy, and he happens to be the groom’s father.

Miranda Cosgrove (as Emma): “Wait what?”

Brooke Shields (as Lana): “Yeah, I mean it wasn’t serious.”

Wilson Cruz (as Scott): *laughs* “Are you serious?”

Serious enough to make her weak in the knees after seeing him again.

In “Mother of the Bride,” Brooke got to play with her character and this is why she’s into rom-com.

Brooke Shields: “I’m kind of like a comedy whore. I love that stuff. I love the twitch of the eye.”

Tasneem Roc (as Camala): “Your mother will be wearing this one.”

Brooke Shields: “There’s something that I’ve always enjoyed about watching, especially a woman who you know looks nice or whatever, be just absolutely falls on her face and you know not be able to keep it together.”

Benjamin Bratt (as Will): “Whoa!”

Brooke Shields (as Lana): “oh oh.”

Benjamin Bratt (as Will): “What are you doing?”

How can anybody keep it together when Benjamin Bratt is showing off his goods? Did you keep the hat?

Benjamin Bratt: “I didn’t keep the hat but…”

Brooke Shields: “I did.”

Benjamin Bratt: “Brooke’s got it. She wears it all the time.”

Brooke Shields: “I put it under my pillow at night. *laughs*”

Brooke Shields (as Lana): “I don’t have a partner.”

Benjamin Bratt (as Will): “I’ll be your partner.”

Brooke felt one good turn deserved another so…

Benjamin Bratt: “When the camera came around on me and she was behind the camera. She…”

Benjamin Bratt: “…Whoop. She gave me a little flash, just to make me feel right at home. And..”

Brooke Shields: “I had little stickies on but I felt that it was only fair. You know, you got a whole fully clothed crew and it’s all him and I was like I kind of felt a little bad, like cause you know it’s not an easy thing. No matter…”

Benjamin Bratt: “I feel bad for the makeup artist though because I’m like, can you just…Give me a little powder right here. Am I shiny?

Brooke Shields: “Am I shiny? laughs”

Benjamin Bratt (as Will): “She doesn’t like to lose.”

Brooke Shields (as Lana): “Who said anything about losing? *falls*”

You can catch Ben’s shiny heinie and funny gal, Brooke, on Mother of the Bride, streaming now on Netflix.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.