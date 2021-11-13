Kenneth Branagh’s latest film is more personal than a colonoscopy. The co-pay is about the same. “Belfast” is basically about the director’s childhood.

Jamie Dornan’s playing Kenneth’s father during the turbulent times in 1960s Northern Ireland … but ultimately, it’s all just about family.

The year: 1969. The place: Northern Ireland.

Lara McDonnell (as Moira): “Hey, Buddy! Your mom’s calling you.”

Jude Hill (as Buddy): “Yes!”

And a happy boy named Buddy. But in the new drama “Belfast,” things change when “The Troubles” start, a conflict between Catholics and Protestants.

Colin Morgan (as Billy Clanton): “You wouldn’t want to be the odd man out in this street.”

And 11-year-old Jude Hill gets an A+ on this assignment.

Alex Miranda: “People are talking about an Oscar for you.”

Jude Hill: “I’m just happy with all the hype and buzz that the film’s getting, and I think Ken really deserves it all.”

He’s talking about director Kenneth Branagh, who wrote the semi-autobiographical story about his childhood.

Diplomatic answer, but…

Alex Miranda: “Wow, that was very sweet. But if you did get the Oscar, where do you think you would put it?”

Jude Hill: “Not sure, to be honest.”

Dodging my questions — like a pro!

But he’s got good company! Jamie Dornan — you know, “Fifty Shades of Grey” Jamie — plays his father, who really is from Belfast.

Jamie Dornan: “These are a normal family. There’s nothing out of the ordinary about them or who they are. They’re a hardworking, working class.”

Caitriona Balfe plays Buddy’s mom.

Caitriona Balfe: “Because it’s told through the eyes of a 9-year-old, you focus in on this family and how an ordinary family is affected by it.”

And Ciarán Hinds says, in a way, the script is a love letter to Belfast.

Ciarán Hinds: “It just wreaked of truth, and place, and character, and location. And I guess it’s because I’m from that neck of the woods as well.”

Almost everyone in the cast is from there.

Caitriona Balfe: “I think your humor.”

Jamie Dornan: “Humor, yeah, ’cause you guys are great at getting sarcasm.”

Ciarán Hinds: “His ears.”

Jude Hill: “Yeah, my ears.”

Caitriona Balfe: “I apologize a lot. That’s a very Irish thing. ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.'”

Ciarán Hinds: “Usually, my vacant gaze has been mentioned as another Irish trait.”

And, finally, I had to ask Jude what it was like working with Jamie.

Jude Hill: “Jamie is a really nice man, but I do slag off to him a wee bit.”

Alex Miranda: “‘Slag off’ means like, what, throwing shade?”

Ciarán Hinds: “Yeah, it’s like verbally abusing somebody means you love them.”

“Belfast” is now playing in theaters.

