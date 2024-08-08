Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Isn’t he supposed to appear? I love Michael Keaton! I think you have to wait until next month, when the sequel crawls into theaters with one big, all-star cast — including a few who stopped by 7News yesterday! Deco’s undead reporter, Alex Miranda, has more.

Some movies are more growers than shower,s but not “Beetlejuice.” It was big from day one … except for those shrinkers with the tiny heads. You remember them? Which may explain why they were so humble, right here at 7, looking for a new job since the third “Beetlejuice” might take another 36 years.

The “Beetlejuice” shrinkers have a little problem.

Alex Miranda: “You, um, jumped into a big, cold body of water, or…? Is it only the head?”

Although they do star in the highly anticipated sequel “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” blasting onto big screens Sept. 6…

…well, the acting gigs have shriveled up, and they do need a job. So, not that I have a big head or anything, but my sway at 7News could help.

Alex Miranda: “I do that show ‘Deco Drive.’ You don’t know who I am?”

Receptionist: “I know Lynn and Shireen. Just take a seat. Go.”

[Alex walks away.]

Alex Miranda: “Receptionists. I don’t know what his problem is. Normally, people know who I am.”

Ok, we’re in! First, a tour of the station.

Alex Miranda: “That was, uh, community services. Over here might be payroll.”

He’s a bit awkward at, um, office talk at the water cooler.

Alex Miranda: “Well, you’re a, uh, bucket of laughs. See ya.”

But you can’t deny Bob’s star power.

Alex Miranda: “And good morning, South Florida. Daylight come and me wan’ go home… Bob?”

Alex Miranda: “He is so good!”

Floor director: “Where did you get him from?”

Alex Miranda: “The afterlife.”

Floor director: “Really? Tell me more!”

Alex Miranda: “Well, his charisma is off the charts. Should we hire him?”

Floor director: “A hundred percent, yeah!”

Alex Miranda: “Main anchor or meteorologist or both?”

Floor director: “He can do anything at this point.”

Alex Miranda: “What foundation do you use, aside from blue?”

Alex Miranda: “So yeah, this is your new home. From movie stars to local TV star. Oh, you wanna use the bathroom? I’ll wait.”

[Bob crashes into wall.]

[Elevator music plays while Alex touches a shrinker]

He needs a little moisturizer and perhaps some eye cream.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” opens in theaters Sept. 6.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.