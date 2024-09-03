They say twice is nice but in the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” universe, it’s all about double the trouble. Thank you for only saying it two times because you know what happens when it’s three times.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is a sequel decades in the making. So it felt right to give all of you at home, a part two of our conversations with the cast. You know, whatever: Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz): “When I was a teenager, a trickster demon terrorized our entire family and tried to force me to marry him.”

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. But when it comes to Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz.

Jenna Ortega (as Astrid Deetz): “Who’s Beetlejuice?”

Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz): “Don’t ever say that name!”

Jenna Ortega (as Astrid Deetz): “Beetlejuice.”

Let’s just say, one of them can’t take a hint.

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “Lydia and I, we have a definite psychic connection. And I’ll tell you something. She definitely saw me that last time. I feel a little tingle.”

The ghost with the most, resurrected by Michael Keaton is still haunting, I mean pining for his almost-bride in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” That’s 36 years later, for those keeping score at home.

Michael Keaton: “Her character is actually in love with me. I think, I think they’re a nice couple.”

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “I’m gonna make you so happy.”

Michael Keaton: “You know what he is? Emotionally available. A lot of guys aren’t.”

The Juice may be loose!

Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz): “I need you to help me save my daughter. But how do I know that you’re gonna keep your word?”

But he’s got some competition this time around.

Justin Theroux (as Rory): “I know this is a big step for you. But in the words of Dr. Glickman, ‘I’m gonna give you the push you need.'”

That’s Rory, Lydia’s boyfriend, played by Justin Theroux.

Justin Theroux: “It’s a conundrum. It’s a love triangle. But it’s also a competitive lover that I didn’t know existed, so I think it’s one of those things. Poor Lydia, I don’t know why she’s attracting all these terrible men.”

Justin’s not afraid to point out his character’s red flags.

Justin Theroux: “He’s far too people pleasing but he’s also just really, people pleasers just please themselves at the end of the day. And I mean everything is a red flag. He’s a walking red flag. That was kind of the trick of playing him.”

Oh and in case you thought this was the only bad romance in the film.

Monica Bellucci (as Delores): “Beetlejuice!

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “What the [explicit]?!”

Meet Delores, Beetlejuice’s ex-wife, brought back to life by Monica Bellucci. She’s back for revenge.

Monica Bellucci: “She’s a soul-sucking demon in the afterlife. And while Beetlejuice haunts everybody, she haunts him. And she’s the bride of Beetlejuice.”

So much for happy wife, happy life. I guess the only thing left to ask is: How’s this all gonna end?!

Michael Keaton: “Ask Winona.”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is in theaters on Thursday, Sept. 5.

