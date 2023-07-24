Illegal street art pops up all over the city, on highway signs, on buildings…



But now a Miami hotspot is giving amateur artists a fun and legal way to get their graffiti on.

Deco took a trip to Wynwood Walls to see what it’s all about.

Get ready to paint the town red, yellow or whatever color you want at “Street Art After Dark.”

Daniel Pezet: “Street Art After Dark is a summer series, on the last Friday of every month. It’s programmed to incentivize locals, residents in Greater Miami, tourists from all around the city, to come and enjoy this fabulous museum after dark.”

Enjoying the museum at night is just one of the incredible draws because you can learn to spray paint like a real street artist.

Daniel Pezet: “There is an experience section in the back of the museum it’s a complete du-rock wall. It’s almost like painting on your own wall as a street artist, we have museum educators back there, teaching you how to grip a can, to position a can and how to actually control the spray that comes out of that can.”

And while it may be cool to show off your expertise in street art, this is not for the pros who already have street cred.

Daniel Pezet: “We invite everybody to try but really it’s for beginners who have never tried this. Like where else can you learn how to street art paint.”

But if painting ain’t your “thang”, still drop by.

Daniel Pezet: “You don’t have to spray paint. There is a cash bar available. We have food vendors and also live art activations and sometimes drops. So you can just mosey your way around the museum enjoy the art, taking it in, talk about it, discuss it and really experience it like you never have before.”

With the program running until August, you can never get bored as each night offers a totally different vibe.

Daniel Pezet: “The programming is always different so you never know what to expect. If you came last street art after dark, this street art after dark can be a completely different performance from a different DJ, it can be a different live art activation. And sometimes we actually unveil a new art for the gallery.”

But that’s not all….

Daniel Pezet: “Tickets are $20. That includes one free cocktail if you are over 21 years of age.”

And one more piece of advice for anyone who wants to attend.

Daniel Pezet: “Make sure that you enter the museum on 26th Street. Because if you show up to our iconic entrance on Second Avenue it may appear that the museum is closed. We actually have a private entrance for this one night only.”

“Street Art After Dark” is offering residents a discount if they buy their tickets online. Head to thewynwoodwalls.com and plug in the code “SAADLOCAL”.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.