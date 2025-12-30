She’s a pop star, a cultural powerhouse and now, she’s got her own documentary. Becky G is pulling back the curtain on her life, her roots and the music that changed everything. From family stories to memories, this one’s personal.

Becky G has done pop hits, global tours and now, she’s doing something that’s way more close to home.

Her new documentary, “Rebecca,” tells the story behind her stage name, family, faith and finding her voice.

Becky G: “I think being Mexican-American has given me a lens that I view the world through with a lot of duality. That’s why I identify as a 200 percenter. I have two worlds that I get to pull inspiration from, two languages, two flags that I proudly represent.”

The film follows her journey as she goes back to her roots, while creating her musica Mexicana album, “esquinas,” and musically, she’s not done slowing down. She’s already teasing what’s next.

Becky G: “It would maybe be easier for your fans to keep up with you if you just stuck to one, but I also think that, how I am a fan of music myself, is how I should show up as an artist, which is, you know, there is no specific category. I don’t really like the idea of being contained to just one box.”

At the core of it all, this is a story about identity, healing and owning every part of who you are.

Becky G: ‘”But I think for us right now, part of our resistance is our celebration, is the fact that we’re not going to stop singing. We’re not going to stop dancing. We’re not going to stop celebrating who we are because there’s nothing wrong with who we are.”

No filter. No apologies. Just Becky in full color.

Becky G: “I shouldn’t have to give up parts of myself to be accepted anywhere. I should fully embrace myself. It’s when it started to feel more like a superpower, and I hope that for future generations, that they feel empowered by their duality.”

Becky G’s documentary, “Rebecca,” is now on Netflix.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.