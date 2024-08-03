Normally, you don’t go to the spa to get your face slapped around by a lady with the “fastest fingers in Brickell.” Her words, not mine. That is, until I discovered iGodFace.

That’s God, not got … but, oh, my God, this mug felt brand-new after. Warning: This video is borderline graphic.

You know about deep tissue massages.

Sasha White: “If you have tight shoulders, if you have…”

Alex Miranda: “I have that. Oh, yeah.”

For your back. But how about the face?

Alex Miranda: “Nobody has ever massaged my ear. I mean, that is a fact.”

Well, at iGodFace in Brickell…

Sasha White: “I have the fastest, the strongest fingers, and it’s pretty intense.”

…Sasha’s got deep tissue facials…

Sasha White: “People are just training and relaxing bodies, but the thing is, the face should be trained and relaxed, too.”

…and skills for days.

Alex Miranda: “Is that a tool or your hands?”

Sasha White: “I hear it every day.”

Alex Miranda: “It was just your hands?”

Plus balls.

Sasha White: “Here we are using face yoga ball.”

But, my God…

Sasha White: “They help me to relax your jaw, massage much deeper, than I do it just from one side.”

…is the oral part intense!

Sasha White: “It’s a very, very good pain.”

Sixty or 90-minute sessions … may also feel like therapy.

Sasha White: “Right here, if you are a control freak.”

Because she’ll help release all those emotions…

Alex Miranda: “You’re moving things that needed to be moved, for years!”

…from right under your skin.

Sasha White: “Lots of drama you’re holding right here.”

Alex Miranda: “You are reading me for filth.”

Um, OK.

Sasha White: “When you have wrinkles around your eyes, it means you’re a genuine person, so always keep them alive, because…”

Alex Miranda: “Thanks for pointing out my wrinkles, Sasha.”

[Sasha laughs.]

Alex Miranda: “Kids, one day you wake up at 37 years old, and you have wrinkles.”

But maybe one less after this.

Sasha White: “You can see immediately how this cheek, like, poof, and how this one’s still bigger.”

Ice-cold gua sha sculpts the skin, while this tool gives you a fuller looking face by zapping it with electrical impulses.

Alex Miranda: “That’s such a weird feeling.”

Sasha White: “It’s like a face CrossFit for your muscles.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, but what is it doing?”

Sasha White: “Make face very strong, lift the structure.”

Watch my lower lip twitch.

Alex Miranda: “I feel like I’ve been beat up.”

In a good way.

And finally, we finish with sound.

[Mr. Wow makes snoring sound.]

Oh, sorry. That’s her French bulldog, Mr. Wow.

[Mr. Wow keeps making snoring sound.]

He’ll be providing the snore therapy throughout.

Sasha White: “They all say it’s so soothing and relaxing. They all love it; I’m very happy.”

Deep tissue facials start at $222 for women, and $333 for men.

[Mr. Wow, yup, still making that snoring sound.]

FOR MORE INFO:
iGodFace
31 SE 5th St
Miami, FL 33131
646-932-6818
igodface.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox