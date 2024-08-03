Normally, you don’t go to the spa to get your face slapped around by a lady with the “fastest fingers in Brickell.” Her words, not mine. That is, until I discovered iGodFace.

That’s God, not got … but, oh, my God, this mug felt brand-new after. Warning: This video is borderline graphic.

You know about deep tissue massages.

Sasha White: “If you have tight shoulders, if you have…”

Alex Miranda: “I have that. Oh, yeah.”

For your back. But how about the face?

Alex Miranda: “Nobody has ever massaged my ear. I mean, that is a fact.”

Well, at iGodFace in Brickell…

Sasha White: “I have the fastest, the strongest fingers, and it’s pretty intense.”

…Sasha’s got deep tissue facials…

Sasha White: “People are just training and relaxing bodies, but the thing is, the face should be trained and relaxed, too.”

…and skills for days.

Alex Miranda: “Is that a tool or your hands?”

Sasha White: “I hear it every day.”

Alex Miranda: “It was just your hands?”

Plus balls.

Sasha White: “Here we are using face yoga ball.”

But, my God…

Sasha White: “They help me to relax your jaw, massage much deeper, than I do it just from one side.”

…is the oral part intense!

Sasha White: “It’s a very, very good pain.”

Sixty or 90-minute sessions … may also feel like therapy.

Sasha White: “Right here, if you are a control freak.”

Because she’ll help release all those emotions…

Alex Miranda: “You’re moving things that needed to be moved, for years!”

…from right under your skin.

Sasha White: “Lots of drama you’re holding right here.”

Alex Miranda: “You are reading me for filth.”

Um, OK.

Sasha White: “When you have wrinkles around your eyes, it means you’re a genuine person, so always keep them alive, because…”

Alex Miranda: “Thanks for pointing out my wrinkles, Sasha.”

[Sasha laughs.]

Alex Miranda: “Kids, one day you wake up at 37 years old, and you have wrinkles.”

But maybe one less after this.

Sasha White: “You can see immediately how this cheek, like, poof, and how this one’s still bigger.”

Ice-cold gua sha sculpts the skin, while this tool gives you a fuller looking face by zapping it with electrical impulses.

Alex Miranda: “That’s such a weird feeling.”

Sasha White: “It’s like a face CrossFit for your muscles.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, but what is it doing?”

Sasha White: “Make face very strong, lift the structure.”

Watch my lower lip twitch.

Alex Miranda: “I feel like I’ve been beat up.”

In a good way.

And finally, we finish with sound.

[Mr. Wow makes snoring sound.]

Oh, sorry. That’s her French bulldog, Mr. Wow.

[Mr. Wow keeps making snoring sound.]

He’ll be providing the snore therapy throughout.

Sasha White: “They all say it’s so soothing and relaxing. They all love it; I’m very happy.”

Deep tissue facials start at $222 for women, and $333 for men.

[Mr. Wow, yup, still making that snoring sound.]

FOR MORE INFO:

iGodFace

31 SE 5th St

Miami, FL 33131

646-932-6818

igodface.com

