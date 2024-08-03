Normally, you don’t go to the spa to get your face slapped around by a lady with the “fastest fingers in Brickell.” Her words, not mine. That is, until I discovered iGodFace.
That’s God, not got … but, oh, my God, this mug felt brand-new after. Warning: This video is borderline graphic.
You know about deep tissue massages.
Sasha White: “If you have tight shoulders, if you have…”
Alex Miranda: “I have that. Oh, yeah.”
For your back. But how about the face?
Alex Miranda: “Nobody has ever massaged my ear. I mean, that is a fact.”
Well, at iGodFace in Brickell…
Sasha White: “I have the fastest, the strongest fingers, and it’s pretty intense.”
…Sasha’s got deep tissue facials…
Sasha White: “People are just training and relaxing bodies, but the thing is, the face should be trained and relaxed, too.”
…and skills for days.
Alex Miranda: “Is that a tool or your hands?”
Sasha White: “I hear it every day.”
Alex Miranda: “It was just your hands?”
Plus balls.
Sasha White: “Here we are using face yoga ball.”
But, my God…
Sasha White: “They help me to relax your jaw, massage much deeper, than I do it just from one side.”
…is the oral part intense!
Sasha White: “It’s a very, very good pain.”
Sixty or 90-minute sessions … may also feel like therapy.
Sasha White: “Right here, if you are a control freak.”
Because she’ll help release all those emotions…
Alex Miranda: “You’re moving things that needed to be moved, for years!”
…from right under your skin.
Sasha White: “Lots of drama you’re holding right here.”
Alex Miranda: “You are reading me for filth.”
Um, OK.
Sasha White: “When you have wrinkles around your eyes, it means you’re a genuine person, so always keep them alive, because…”
Alex Miranda: “Thanks for pointing out my wrinkles, Sasha.”
[Sasha laughs.]
Alex Miranda: “Kids, one day you wake up at 37 years old, and you have wrinkles.”
But maybe one less after this.
Sasha White: “You can see immediately how this cheek, like, poof, and how this one’s still bigger.”
Ice-cold gua sha sculpts the skin, while this tool gives you a fuller looking face by zapping it with electrical impulses.
Alex Miranda: “That’s such a weird feeling.”
Sasha White: “It’s like a face CrossFit for your muscles.”
Alex Miranda: “Wait, but what is it doing?”
Sasha White: “Make face very strong, lift the structure.”
Watch my lower lip twitch.
Alex Miranda: “I feel like I’ve been beat up.”
In a good way.
And finally, we finish with sound.
[Mr. Wow makes snoring sound.]
Oh, sorry. That’s her French bulldog, Mr. Wow.
[Mr. Wow keeps making snoring sound.]
He’ll be providing the snore therapy throughout.
Sasha White: “They all say it’s so soothing and relaxing. They all love it; I’m very happy.”
Deep tissue facials start at $222 for women, and $333 for men.
[Mr. Wow, yup, still making that snoring sound.]
FOR MORE INFO:
iGodFace
31 SE 5th St
Miami, FL 33131
646-932-6818
igodface.com
