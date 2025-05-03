Racing simulators, pit stop challenges, car showcases — everything you want for a race-inspired weekend, plus free admission. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live in Fort Lauderdale, where the Beachfront Grand Prix Festival is in full speed. .

It’s time to speed up in the place you normally slow down: Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Kyle Osolin: We have real F1 show cars up at the front. As you’re walking through, check things out. Everything you can want, from a racing fan to a casual person at the beach, coming out for a few hours.”

At Las Olas Oceanside Park, Beachfront Grand Prix Festival promises sun, sand and speed.

Guest 1: We know this is F1, so he’s just gonna see the real race cars now.”

Alex Miranda: “How fast can he go on this thing?”

Guest 2: “I think it’s eight miles per hour.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s pretty fast.”

Alex Miranda: “Racing is super fun?”

Child: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “This car is cooler than my car. Do you like this car?”

Child: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “What kind of car is it?”

Child: “Aston Martin.”

Now open through Sunday, admission is free, and there’s something for everyone.

Alex Miranda: “OK, Zeus, I see that you’re a professional racer. Are you a biug fan of F1?

[Zeus, a big woolly dog with sunglasses, licks Slex’s Deco Drive mic.]

Alex Miranda: “A-ha, I see you’re also hungry.”

At the Peroni Pit Stop Challenge, guests can change the tire of a real racing vehicle.

Host: “Remove the pin, place the tire on the ground, and that’s your time. Are you ready, yet?”

Guest 3: “Yes.”

Kyle Osolin: “It’s not as easy as it looks, but I think you’ll see some good scores this weekend. We’ll see.”

Or try the state-of-the-art Racing Simulator Zone.

Employee 1: “You can be automatic or manual, depending on the type of racing you wanna do.”

Kyle Osolin: “It’s a timed leaderboard throughout the weekend. Also, very difficult.”

Alex Miranda: “Not me crashing already. How fast am I going? Oh, 109 miles – ohhhh, I flipped over.”

Racing Miami sells the hottest brands and newest styles from your favorite teams, drivers and more.

Kyle Osolin: “They have great options. You don’t have to travel far to get them.”

Food and drink is covered, too.

Kyle Osolin: “A variety of food trucks, from ice cream, hot dog, gyros, also some great drink options as well throughout the site.”

Employee 2: “This is Tito’s Vodka, and we have a spin wheel, and we’re giving away bandanas, sunglasses, koozies.”

[Alex spins the wheel and wins a pair of sunglasses.]

Plus, all kinds of live music.

Kyle Osolin: “Different genres all weekend: country, pop, punk, punk rock, classic hits.”

So, don’t forget to make a pit stop over race weekend.

Guest 1: “If he loves racing cars, Formula 1…”

Guest 2: “Just bring them to this.”

The festival is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:
Beachfront Grand Prix Festival
May 2-4, 2025
Las Olas Oceanside Park
3000 E Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
beachfrontgrandprixfest.com

