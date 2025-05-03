Racing simulators, pit stop challenges, car showcases — everything you want for a race-inspired weekend, plus free admission. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live in Fort Lauderdale, where the Beachfront Grand Prix Festival is in full speed. .
It’s time to speed up in the place you normally slow down: Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Kyle Osolin: We have real F1 show cars up at the front. As you’re walking through, check things out. Everything you can want, from a racing fan to a casual person at the beach, coming out for a few hours.”
At Las Olas Oceanside Park, Beachfront Grand Prix Festival promises sun, sand and speed.
Guest 1: We know this is F1, so he’s just gonna see the real race cars now.”
Alex Miranda: “How fast can he go on this thing?”
Guest 2: “I think it’s eight miles per hour.”
Alex Miranda: “That’s pretty fast.”
Alex Miranda: “Racing is super fun?”
Child: “Yeah.”
Alex Miranda: “This car is cooler than my car. Do you like this car?”
Child: “Yeah.”
Alex Miranda: “What kind of car is it?”
Child: “Aston Martin.”
Now open through Sunday, admission is free, and there’s something for everyone.
Alex Miranda: “OK, Zeus, I see that you’re a professional racer. Are you a biug fan of F1?
[Zeus, a big woolly dog with sunglasses, licks Slex’s Deco Drive mic.]
Alex Miranda: “A-ha, I see you’re also hungry.”
At the Peroni Pit Stop Challenge, guests can change the tire of a real racing vehicle.
Host: “Remove the pin, place the tire on the ground, and that’s your time. Are you ready, yet?”
Guest 3: “Yes.”
Kyle Osolin: “It’s not as easy as it looks, but I think you’ll see some good scores this weekend. We’ll see.”
Or try the state-of-the-art Racing Simulator Zone.
Employee 1: “You can be automatic or manual, depending on the type of racing you wanna do.”
Kyle Osolin: “It’s a timed leaderboard throughout the weekend. Also, very difficult.”
Alex Miranda: “Not me crashing already. How fast am I going? Oh, 109 miles – ohhhh, I flipped over.”
Racing Miami sells the hottest brands and newest styles from your favorite teams, drivers and more.
Kyle Osolin: “They have great options. You don’t have to travel far to get them.”
Food and drink is covered, too.
Kyle Osolin: “A variety of food trucks, from ice cream, hot dog, gyros, also some great drink options as well throughout the site.”
Employee 2: “This is Tito’s Vodka, and we have a spin wheel, and we’re giving away bandanas, sunglasses, koozies.”
[Alex spins the wheel and wins a pair of sunglasses.]
Plus, all kinds of live music.
Kyle Osolin: “Different genres all weekend: country, pop, punk, punk rock, classic hits.”
So, don’t forget to make a pit stop over race weekend.
Guest 1: “If he loves racing cars, Formula 1…”
Guest 2: “Just bring them to this.”
The festival is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
FOR MORE INFO:
Beachfront Grand Prix Festival
May 2-4, 2025
Las Olas Oceanside Park
3000 E Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
beachfrontgrandprixfest.com
