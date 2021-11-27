Face it: your Thanksgiving calories aren’t going anywhere on their own. It requires moving, so have fun doing it as well, because having fun is how we roll.

Lace up! Beach Skate is rolling into town.

Gregory Johnston, Director of Marketing, Rhythm Foundation / North Beach Bandshell: “Beach Skate: Skating at the Bandshell is where we turn the North Beach Bandshell into a roller rink.”

The iconic North Beach Bandshell is perfect for roller skating.

Gregory Johnston: “The size and shape of the venue lends to skating perfectly. We have a great terrazzo flooring out there, and it’s very smooth to ride on.”

Newbie and trickster pros are welcome to this “wheely” cool event.

Gregory Johnston: “A lot of people have picked up skating, especially during the lockdowns and the pandemic, and there’s a renewed energy in skate culture, so it’s really for everybody.”

You don’t need a helmet, but you do need to bring your own wheels. No rentals here.

Gregory Johnston: “All sorts of skates and blades are welcome.”

Circle the date on your calendar. Beach Skate is this Saturday, and space is limited.

Gregory Johnston: “We are offering time slots of two hours and also all-day passes. You can jump in and out of the skating rink at any moment.”

Prices start at $10, and doors open at 5 p.m.

Gregory Johnston: “It’s going to be a great time. The Bandshell is going to be a great environment to skate in. We are going to have great music, great vibes. We’re right here on the Beach, so it’s perfect.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Beach Skate

Saturday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

North Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

northbeachbandshell.com

