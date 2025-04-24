Strut, sparkle and support a movement. Beach House Swim Show is diving into summer with a party that blends fashion with girl power. Deco caught up with some fierce female designers at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami Beach where they showed off their feel-good looks.

When the sun’s out, so is the girl boss energy, especially at the Beach House Swim Show.

Yamila San Martin, co-founder of Beach House Swim Show: “When you come to see Beach House, you’re gonna actually experience so many beautiful designs that are not the common thing that you see day-to-day. Out-of-the-box approach from these new designers, that’s actually going to make you have a different look for the summer.”

This Saturday, the Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach is the place to be if you want to see what’s hot in beachwear.

Yamila San Martin: “Of course, the backdrop is the horse — the horses, the races — but that’s what makes it so special, you have the combination of both, and it’s elegant. I think this is an opportunity, not only to get a great bathing suit, but also support these young entrepreneurs and help them, basically, create their careers.”

Twelve brands will kickstart their careers at the fashion fest, including Zucco.

Emily Zuccaro, owner of Zucco Swim: “Well, there’s no bikini like a zucchini. So, it’s just like a play on words of, like, how my bikinis are different.”

Veg out on these retro looks.

Emily Zuccaro: “Something that’s done really well for Zucco is the boy shorts, which are just like, kind of a play on the ’60s. Bringing back polka dots and, like, how we can incorporate these retro vibes, style surfer, like, how to bring it back.”

Kodiak is leaning into a planet-first mindset.

Gabby Porto, owner of Kodiak Swim: “Every scrap fabric that would usually get thrown away gets turned into dog beds for shelter dogs. And that’s the full-circle moment with the dog from my childhood, Kodiak.”

And the brand is all about endless pairings.

Gabby Porto: “We have solid colors that you can mix and match with the prints. Like, I have a solid blue, and then,you can do the blue print on top. Everything is handmade in Brazil by a female-owned and operated manufacturer.”

Blue Mantis Swim is channeling a “She-EO” mentality.

Lauren San Martin, owner of Blue Mantis Swim: “The mantis, it actually kills its own mate, so it’s, like, very female empowerment and everything, so we’re like, ‘It’s perfect.’ Blue Mantis is the perfect name.”

At the show, you can prey on some bright colors.

Lauren San Martin: “The bikinis are all triangles, but we kind of change the style of them to have knots, straight, some have charms. I’m very excited. This is my second runway show that we’ve done, and just being able to connect with everybody and show off the pieces.”

All the strutting starts 5:30 p.m. this Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Carousel Club

901 S Federal Hwy

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Apr 26 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Beach House Swim Show website

