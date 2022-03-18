The Miami-Dade County Fair has been a staple in South Florida for 70 years. Now, the legendary event is open again with new food, rides and entertainment.

The Fair is back, again.

Eduardo Cora, Miami-Dade County Fair: “We did not want to come back with a half fair, a mini fair. We wanted to give that nostalgia, that memory.”

OK, yeah, the Miami-Dade County Fair was actually just here in December, but now it’s a full schedule.

Eduardo Cora: “We don’t close until April 10. That is four full weekends to enjoy the best family entertainment.”

At full speed and with full calories.

Eduardo Cora: “Take a break from the diet, whatever you gotta do.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you, Mama Jane. These bites are made with cheese flan from Sedano’s, so you know it’s going to be good. Of course, deep fried and covered with powdered sugar and dulce de leche.”

That’s new for this year, but also the quarter pound giant cheese stick.

Eduardo Cora: “It is a corn dog-sized mozarella stick, breaded, deep fried. This thing is Italian overload.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s really stringy. Oh my God, do any of you have napkins?”

Or how about loaded fried pickle nachos at Chester’s Gators and Taters?

Eduardo Cora: “Instead of the corn tortillas, but we got the toppings, we got the bacon, the jalapeño and the cheese.”

Alex Miranda: “Delicious, and these dill pickles? Very fresh.”

You can feel better about this one at Eatery Huts.

Eduardo Cora: “It’s a little intimidating.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s a full meal.”

Eduardo Cora: “It is a full meal.”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t think the banana peanut pop shake is really a post workout smoothie, but you know, we can always pretend right? Oh, yeah.”

The Crazy Surf isn’t just new.

Alex Miranda: “Let’s do it! Tubular dude!”

It’s the only one in America.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t think I should have eaten before this. Gnarly, is that the word?”

But the Jet Pack Water Circus is something out of a superhero movie.

Female performer: “Troy is one of the top fly boarders in the world today. Usually, you would see this out in the open water.”

Male performer #1: “Pick your seat carefully. You may or may not get wet.”

Male performer #2: “It is the most fun show to perform ever. That was insane.”

Day passes are $14, but you still have to buy those ride tickets, unless you get their unlimited option for $28.

Male performer #1: “First spring fair in three years, and we couldn’t be any more excited.”

New food, new rides. Got to come and take advantage.

The Fair is open for four weeks. Entrance is free for guests 5 and under, and 65 and over. On Thursdays, it’s only a $5 entrance fee, except for spring break.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition

March 17-April 10, 2022

10901 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

thefair.me



