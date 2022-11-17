Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.

Macklemore said it best: “I’m going to pop some tags, only got $20 in my pocket, I’m hunting looking for that come up.”

At Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, you can hunt for bargains to your little heart’s content.

Macklemore’s “Thrift Shop”: “I wear your granddad’s clothes, I look incredible.”

Yeah, granddad’s clothes may not be here, but your aunt’s ’80s jeans just may be!

Jerseys, rock tees, anything from way back in the day.

Tyler Palmer: “You’re able to shop glossary or, like, an encyclopedia of trends from, like, the 2000s, 2005.”

Lynn Martinez: “Way back in 2005.”

Not to mention you’ll save some big bucks on pieces you may not find anywhere else.

Lynn Martinez: “What do you like about this store?”

Customer: “It looked interesting, had new clothing, so I decided to check it out.”

Lynn Martinez: “But it’s new old clothing?”

Customer: “Yeah, it’s ironic, but that’s what makes it interesting.”

You can even find ultra-rare pieces that can price into the thousands.

Lynn Martinez: “What would be worth $1,000?”

Tyler Palmer: “Something, maybe a movie promotion from the ’90s that ended up in the hands of a collector that ended up in a donation bin.”

That one-of-a-kind stuff is kept in their super safe Grail Room.

Lynn Martinez: “Supposedly this is like the Neiman Marcus of thrift and vintage.”

Eveylyn Lopez: “Everything in here is vintage. Our price points are from $35 to $85.”

Lynn Martinez: “This is $45 and in great condition!”

Like this Tweety Bird girls’ jacket — 20 years old, for $70.

As for what’s trending…

Evelyn Lopez: “Denim. Denim is just one of those things that never goes out of fashion. Also rock tees. Rock tees are huge, they’re popular.”

Lynn Martinez: “Rock tees like music tees?”

Evelyn Lopez: “Yup, and a lot of kids don’t even listen to music.”

What?! So maybe it’s all about the trend and not the band.

Evelyn Lopez: “So I think people are looking for is a unique style.”

Lynn: Martinez: “It sounds like thats what’s selling here. They don’t want to look like everyone else, or they don’t want a designer saying, ‘This is what’s in.'”

Eveyln Lopez: “Exactly. You’re forced to be very creative with your style, because you’ll find a piece that you love, and you’re like, ‘Wow I love this,’ and you have to think when you buy it and take it home, ‘How am I going to style this with the current clothes that I have?'”

So check it out — because thrifting for vintage is great for your wallet and your fashion game.

FOR MORE INFO:

Thrift Vintage Outlet

2540 W 84th St., Unit 3

Hialeah, FL 33016

786-617-3325

thriftvintageoutlet.com

