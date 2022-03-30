There’s no better time for a picnic than spring, but here in SoFlo — you know we can’t just settle for a basic one. We have a reputation to uphold, after all. Deco’s checking out a pop-up event that really knows how to pack ’em in!

Throw your napkins in the air and wave ’em like you just don’t care because Diner en Blanc is back in Soflo!

Melie Viera: “Diner en Blanc is the fanciest, most fun pop-up picnic you’ve ever been to.”

This isn’t your average gathering. It’s an international outdoor event where the secrecy is part of the fun.

Melie Viera: “We pick you up, and we take you there. You don’t know where you’re going until you arrive, and when you arrive, you see thousands of people sharing the same experience you’re sharing. We put on the music. There’s live entertainment. There’s DJs to just entice you to have a wonderful time.”

Diner en Blanc’s has all-white dress code to help set the fancy vibe, but the rest of the event is what you make of it!

Melie Viera: “Many people choose to bring their own food, and they’re welcome to bring their own food and others choose to purchase. The majority of people bring their own tables and chairs and linens because it is a pop-up picnic. How you decorate is entirely up to you.”

Now that you know what’s happening, it’s time to put together the perfect outfit. Local brand Just Bee Queen has you covered.

Maria Strauss: “We got our inspiration from the tropical climate here in Miami, as well as our Caribbean roots.”

They’ve got plenty of all-white options like flowy dresses, fun skirts, crop tops and even shorts.

Maria Strauss: “White is always trending in Miami, but even more so in the spring and in the summer. Obviously, because of the weather.”

And for all you fashionistas out there…

Maria Strauss: “The hottest trends right now are fringe and crochet across the board.”

Just Bee Queen’s clothes aren’t just cute, they’re also…

Maria Strauss: “Breezy, easy to wear and light for this event.”

Whatever you choose to wear, just make sure it’s party-worthy because this will definitely be a night to remember.

Melie Viera: “In Miami, it’s going to be even more spectacular because here we have the weather, we have the ambiance, we have the people, we have everything to make it the best of all the Diner en Blancs.”

The next Diner en Blanc is set for April 9.

FOR MORE INFO:

Diner En Blanc Miami

miami.dinerenblanc.com

