Disney movies have given us some of the biggest songs of all time and some of the most iconic female role models. I know I wanted to be a princess growing up. I still kinda do. There’s a cool concert experience coming to town this weekend that’s just a Disney princess celebration. It’s a show where everyone’s royalty.

Belle, Ariel, Tiana, Moana and Rapunzel! These princess have got spunk and style.

And they’re just some of Disney’s most iconic heroines.

But this weekend it’s a princess party at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

Syndee Winters: “This is the ultimate princess celebration.”

“Disney Princess: The Concert” Brings the animated characters you know and love to life on stage with the help of some Broadway divas!

Syndee winters: “You’re bringing together four women who have played princesses, the one princess in their respective shows on Broadway, but coming together to celebrate all of the Disney princesses.”

This show is more than just a concert because it also features a giant screen projecting animation from the movies.

Isabelle Mccalla: “The special thing about this show is every single song is the showstopper from that film.”

And everyone gets really into it!

Sarah Uriarte Berry: “So many people of different ages, men, women, and children mouthing the lyrics.

Syndee Winters: “In fact, a part of the show, I invite the audience to sing along with me and my song.”

It’s not just the audience that has a connection to the music.

Christy Altomare: “These lyrics that we’re singing, when we were younger they meant one thing. As you get older they just become more rich, and there’s so much depth.”

And speaking of connections…

Syndee Winters: “I’ve played the Arsht Center before. I am from Miami. I’ve played in the ‘Lion King’ when the ‘Lion King’ came to the Arsht Center in 2012, and I’m so happy to be coming home.”

“Disney Princess: The Concert” Brings the magic to the Arsht Center this Sunday.

For More Info:

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

305-949-6722

arshtcenter.org

