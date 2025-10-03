Well, if your idea of fall fun involves screaming, running, and just having a good, scary good time, you’re in luck. Miami’s Bayside Marketplace has been transformed into a spooky spot. Alex Miranda is live at Bayside Haunted Nights and is probably regretting his life choices right now. Alex, what’s lurking behind you?

Never, girls! I love getting scared, and that’s why I’m loving my day here at Bayside. We’re at Bayside Haunted Nights. Believe it or not, it is their first haunted house. I found that out, and I was like, really? I couldn’t believe it. It is amazing. Take a look at the people coming out here tonight. They’re ready to get freaked out, and I’m ready to walk in with my pals here.

[Alex looks at guests]

Alex Miranda: “Are y’all chicken?”

Guest: “No.”

Guest: “Nah.”

Guest: “No way.”

Alex Miranda: “I know you’re chicken.”

Guest: “Yes, I am.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, let’s go ahead and do it. We’ll be right back.”

Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami is known for nightlife, but…

Claudia Marquez: “This is the first time we’ve done it at Bayside. First time ever haunted house.”

…At the new Bayside Haunted Nights Haunted House Experience, it’s now known for night death.

Ozzy Nieves: “We like doing things a little bit differently. This year’s theme is The Last Curse. It’s the end of the world, but when people get inside the bunker, there’s a virus. When you catch the virus, you become possessed. Demonic possessions, dark possessions. So you have the living in the bunker with the possessed inside.”

Alex Miranda: “Taking inspo from your life or?”

Presented by “No Way Out,” this real-life horror movie runs from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2.

Claudia Marquez: “It’s fun. It’s going to be big. A lot of new things that you have never seen anywhere else.”

[Looks at man in horror costume]

Alex Miranda: “Should we get them out of there or…”

Guest: “I think he’s good.”

Alex Miranda: “You think he’s good?”

Guest: “Yeah.”

Ozzy Nieves: “As soon as you walk into this bunker, you’re going to see like a locker room where all the suits are, the weapons, the guns. From that room, you enter the control room with all the electronics and cables everywhere. It’s extremely detailed.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, it’s something really scary. It’s a spam call.”

[Woman yells!]

Ozzy Nieves: “There’s also jail cells. There are bathrooms.”

[Women yell]

Claudia Marquez: “Alex, what are you doing?”

Alex Miranda: “I saw those bathrooms. The toilets looked very scary, I must say that. Maybe you guys should clean up after those zombies every once in a while.

Immersive sets and live actors make it all feel– a little too real– sometimes.

Ozzy Nieves: “This 20,000 square feet of pure horror.”

Alex Miranda: “It is long. I walked it already.”

[Women yell]

Alex Miranda: [laughs] “You got me! She got me, she got me.”

Ozzy Nieves: “It takes you from 15 to 25 minutes to walk through. It depends on how scared you are, how fast you’re walking. There are people who run through it. You’re going to wish it was over sooner.”

Ozzy Nieves: “We recommend 12 and up, but we still have 20-year-olds crying inside.”

Nothing a bar can’t cure.

Ozzy Nieves: “Once you’re done with the haunted house, if you want to go outside and enjoy music, DJs, drinks, dance a little bit, there’s going to be popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, pizza. We like to be scary but make it fun.”

Alex Miranda: “When I dance after a couple of drinks, I am scary.”

Tickets start at $30.

Claudia Marquez: “Come check us out. It’s going to be a spooky night.”

Alex Miranda: “Can you act out that demonic possession or no?”

Ozzy Nieves: “I’m not an actor, but I can give you the best impression that I have. I mean…”

[Ozzy gives a demonic possession presentation]

[Alex gives a demonic possession presentation]

Ozzy Nieves: “You want to work here?”

It is open every Friday, Saturday, and select Thursdays and Sundays.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bayside Haunted Nights

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Tickets



