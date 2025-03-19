Spring is almost in full swing, meaning more sunshine, longer days, and more opportunities to get your Instagram pictures in. So why not head to Bayside Marketplace and make the most of it? What a great idea! Our ray of sunshine Alex Miranda is there now, floating somewhere. Alex.

Girls, this is the most beautiful day ever. The weather is phenomenal. The perfect day to be out on the water here at Bayside Marketplace. Right now, I’m doing something I have always wanted to do. Get on those floating tiki bars. Have you seen those right now with Cruisin Tikis here at Bayside. My bartender, Manny.

Alex Miranda: “What you got for me?”

Manny: “Hey, Alex, I have an ice-cold drink for you. Enjoy.”

Alex Miranda: “Perfect. A man who knows my heart.”

This is just one of many things you can do at Bayside this spring.

Spring forward is here, which is the perfect excuse to ditch your couch and head to Bayside to soak up the sun.

Claudia Marquez: “So now that we have spring forward, you can come in and enjoy the sky view. Be here during the day and then it goes into nighttime. So it’s beautiful. You get a beautiful view. Then you could go to Pier Five and have a drink. Also, enjoy some shopping with the family.”

Whether you’re flying solo, hanging with your besties, or awkwardly trying to impress your date. Bayside’s got you.

Claudia Marquez: “We have the best waterfront views from anywhere here in Miami. You get to see the water, enjoy a breeze, have a drink in hand, and enjoy delicious food while you’re sharing a great time with family or friends.”

And now brace yourself. We’re about to take things to a whole new level. No, like literally.

Kade Lopez: “With the days getting longer. SkyViews is just the best view of Miami. You get the views of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami. You can see all the way to Miami Beach in an air-conditioned gondola. So you’re not going to be sweating. You’re in climate controlled, and you’re going to get to see everything.”

But if you take anyone for a ride, who would it be?

Kade Lopez: “Oh, it’s got to be Mr. 305, Pitbull. Come on. We need we need Pitbull on the wheel.”

And if you really want to kick things up a notch, you can also set sail, sip some cocktails and enjoy the sunset with Fiesta Cruises because nothing says spring like a boat and drink in hand.

Holly Lewis: “We get that extra hour. Gives us a chance to take people out. More people are out at that time of day when Miami is just going to come alive and glow. So this tour, in particular the Sunset Cocktail Cruise, we designed not to be a party cruise, but to be a cruise that people can come with their family, with their kids, with their friends.”

So whether you’re soaring above it all or cruising through Biscayne Bay, Bayside Marketplace can be your next hotspot. It’s like Miami and high definition baby.

When you’re out cruising with an open bar and you get to see the lights of Miami, what you really getting is this time of day when the lights are going down and the lights of Miami are coming up, and it’s just such a spectacular skyline and the colors of all the buildings. The bridges are even lit in color and the best way to see Miami is from the water.

Bayside has a spring and Easter fun day coming up April 12. Little activations for the kids and family photo ops. Great stuff. And with these boat rides here at Bayside, the best part, girls, is that you can just show up and ask to go on the next one. You don’t have to plan in advance.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cruisin Tikis Miami

301 North Biscayne Blvd.

Website



SkyViews

401 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132, United States

Website



Fiesta Cruises

Slips 11 & 12, Miamarina at Bayside, 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Website

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.