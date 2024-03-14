If you like living life like “Mario Kart,” this is your moment. A new racing attraction is aiming to get you into all the action. Deco’s little speed racer, Alex Miranda, is live in Miami.

When you do play “Mario Kart,” you’ve got the banana peel, there’s the mushroom, the lightning bolt. Those are called power-ups — they make you speed up, they make you slow down — but until now, you’ve only been able to use them in the video games. In Wynwood, at Battle Racing, get ready, ’cause they’ve come to real life.

“Mario Kart” has come to life.

Mauricio Buritica: “This is the first time in life that you can play go-karts with power-ups. It’s a ‘phygital’ concept.”

Pause. What’s ‘phygital’ mean again? Oh, yeah: physical and digital.

Mauricio Buritica: “It’s a real go-kart, and when you’re driving, you cross under the checkpoints. In that moment, the system assigns you a power-up. It depends on your position. The last in race wins the best power-ups.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s not fair.”

Mauricio Buritica: “Nor fair but funny.”

Franchesca and Brandon found Battle Racing on Instagram.

Alex Miranda: “Do you know if you’re good or not?”

Franchesca: “I’m going to try. I think so.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you good? Yes or no.”

Brandon: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “He’s good? Wait, have you done it before or no?”

Franchesca: “No, not either.”

Alex Miranda: “A-ha, but you think you’re good.”

Franchesca: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re a gamer.”

Brandon: “Yes.”

Franchesca: “He is.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you a gamer, too?”

Franchesca: “No, I’m not.”

OK, so now Franchesca and I know who to attack.

Mauricio Buritica: “The traditional is the racing mode where the first that arrives [to the finish line] wins, and we have the second mode, that is the battle mode, it’s like a death match.”

Ooh, death match sounds fun. But winning this warm-up round was way too easy.

Although, Brandon in second place is way too close for my comfort.

Alex Miranda: “Brandon, how are you feeling?”

[Brandon laughs and shakes his head.]

Franchesca: “He passed me when we were in the last round.”

Alex Miranda (to Brandon): “Oh, you think you’re going to take it this time.”

Franchesca: “He thinks so, but I don’t think so.”

Mauricio Buritica: “One ticket is for one race, and one race in nine laps.”

It’s war.

Alex Miranda: “Go crash into Brandon!”

Franchesca: “I’m trying to.”

Alex Miranda: “Felt like I-95 there.”

Franchesca: “Almost like that, yeah.”

Got ‘im.

Alex Miranda: “Not me winning a second time. Wow. (to Brandon) Let’s just let bygones be bygones. OK, Brandon? High-five.”

Ugh. Winning makes you hungry.

Mauricio Buritica: “We have a food court area in the back of the buildings, so it’s a very nice place.”

Alex Miranda (to Brandon): “Nice chicken wings. Churros, though, covered in sprinkles and dipped in ice cream, are for winners.”

[Alex bites into the churro, close to Brandon’s face, and slowly walks away.]

Tickets start at $19.99.

Franchesca: “I love it. It was fun.”

Battle Racing got very popular very fast. They do accept walk-ins, but only on weekdays, and only parties of one, two and three. Otherwise, schedule an appointment. On weekends you have to make an appointment as well.”

