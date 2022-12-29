According to Brad Pitt’s movie “Seven,” there are seven deadly sins. In South Beach, you can turn those sins into something delicious. Barton G. is offering a New Year’s Eve special dessert that is so decadent, you might have to go to confession.

Molly Shannon (as Mary Katherine Gallagher): “We know you’re a little slut. No, I’m not! I’m not a slut!”

Some take their sins to church to be forgiven. In Miami, take them to Barton G. and they’ll burn them all away.

Rod Chitikov: “We here at Barton G., our philosophy is to always bring a unique experience to our guests.”

The bigger and wilder, the better. For this New Year’s Eve special, they are adding “SinSation” to the menu.

Rod Chitikov: “The dessert is called the ‘SinSation.’ It’s a chocolate ball which resembles a silver ball that drops in New York City. You get to write all your sins that you’ve done in 2022, and you write it in on a leaf, which we burn, and with that, it symbolizes the whole sin being wiped out for 2022, so you can welcome a sweet new year for 2023.”

Burn, baby, burn.

And, if you have a long list of sins, it seems like a good reason to play with fire, because fire is the only way to get to the good stuff.

Rod Chitikov: “The actual cake is for chocolate lovers like myself. I love chocolate; I love everything about chocolate, so this cake has chocolate mousse, it has chocolate crumbles, it has chocolate ganache. It has white chocolate that’s mixed with Champagne Rosé, and it has a hint of passion fruit to give it a little bit of sourness to it.”

Pam Ferris (as Trunchbull): “You wanted cake, you got cake. Now eat it!”

This soccer ball-sized dessert can easily feed a whole team. With Barton G.’s newly renovated outdoor area, they’ve got the space.

Rod Chitikov: “We just did some major renovations this year. We redid the interior of the upstairs and downstairs, our private dining room, and we have a pretty much brand-new gorgeous garden outside where you can enjoy this beautiful weather and all of the beautiful, delicious dishes that we’re offering for New Year’s.”

As for the guests, they’re feeling cleansed of their sins.

Mariaelena Delacruz: “Once we wrote the sins and put them inside of the cake, they lit it on fire, and I was very surprised. I was not expecting that. It just catches on fire, and your sin is gone.”

Well, we don’t know if they’re all gone.

Mariaelena Delacruz: “Having this ‘SinSational’ cake created a whole other sin for me.”

