Barton G Restaurant has been around for 23 years. They are a go-to staple in Miami Beach when it comes to grand presentations. This spring season, they handcrafted some wow factors that are new in their menu. Deco Drive got to peek through the doors for a preview.

When it comes to food, Barton G brings out the fun in eating.

Let’s get the part-tea started with their new line of daring eats.

Jessica Gorwky: “Here at Barton G we like to make it very special, for not only you, but for us as well, so we like to join in on the celebration, and our presentation that our drinks and food come on tie into that.”

Bigger and better is the vibe here.

Jessica Gorwky: “Every four to six months we like to come up with new line of all presentations, new dishes, twists on old favorites.”

Sweets at this Instagrammable spot will have you seeing some magic.

Jessica Gorwky: “The newest cake that we’re going to be featuring in our desserts is gonna be I Dig It, Blackout Cake. If you’re from Brooklyn, you’re going to understand, maybe in Miami we don’t know it yet, but it’s going to be one of the new crowd favorites, definitely. It’s a chocolate cake, chocolate pudding. It’s very rich, decadent.”

And if you wanna be merry, try this Mary Jane-inspired pastry.

Jessica Gorwky: “The High Five Donut dessert is going to be coming out on a joint lit presentation, like you do crave when you get the munchies. There’s going to be an assortment amount of delicious, fresh baked donuts to choose from.”

Let’s get to the savory. For starters, the tempura is served with an actual diver’s helmet. Their Strike-Out Sliders slide on the table on a custom-made skateboard.

Jessica Gorwky: “For entrées, I always like to recommend the tomahawk. Something special we do here is our steaks. They are all primed and absolutely delicious.”

Especially, the Roman Helmet Gold Steak, which is actually brushed with edible gold.

And you want to keep one eye open for their cocktails.

Jessica Gorwky: “One of our new drinks is going to be the Barton G Red Light District. It even has hidden little details on the presentation. We’re going to have a guava drink as well, and it’s going to be on a turntable.”

Daniela Velasquez: “I love the Marie Antoinette, with the cotton candy. It was amazing, creative, I love it. I took a lot of videos and a lot of pictures.”

You can catch these spectacular dishes at Barton G every day starting at 6 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Barton G

1427 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

bartong.com/miami-beach

