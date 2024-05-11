If you’re a fan of Barstool Sports, you know Dave Portnoy. Some even call the media mogul “El Presidente.”

But when he moved to Miami during the pandemic, that big ol’ house of his didn’t feel full, until he rescued an adorable little pitbull named Miss Peaches. Mr. Apple Bottom, Alex Miranda, is here with the furry story.

Miss Peaches is not just a social media phenom. She’s an advocate for animal rights, a philosopher, and professional napper. But also a criminal because she stole my heart.

Miss Peaches.

Alex Miranda: “Mua, mua, mua, mua, mua.”

Is probably asleep right now.

Alex Miranda: “I want to take a nap with her. She just has that effect.”

Dave Portnoy: “She’s very friendly.”

Fact: the social media sensation is sweeter.

Dave Portnoy: “Big mush.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m getting into position.”

Dave Portnoy: “And I mean she just met you.”

And furrier than the stone fruit.

Dave Portnoy: “This is pretty much her every day.”

But fiction! A diva?

Dave Portnoy: ” For somebody who’s been through what she has, she has the sweetest disposition of any dog I’ve ever met.”

You don’t even want to think about it but this little angel hasn’t always lived a life of love and luxury.

Dave Portnoy: “For about four years, she was used as a breeding dog, probably just living outside in the worst possible conditions.”

Daddy is Dave Portnoy.

Alex Miranda: “You don’t like people.”

Dave Portnoy: “I hate people.”

The Barstool Sports mogul.

Alex Miranda: “I bet these are real pearls.”

Who moved to Miami in 2021.

Alex Miranda: “That video of her in the stroller.”

Dave Portnoy: “Hi Peaches.”

Dave Portnoy: “She likes to walk to places but not back from places, so she gets a lot of stroller rides.”

But after getting a heads up on these little paws.

Dave Portnoy: “I got sent a picture from Atlanta. Next day I was on a flight, scooped her up. I’ve had her ever since.”

His massive waterfront mansion has become a home.

Alex Miranda: “So what has her presence in this house changed you?”

Dave Portnoy: “Well it’s like having a real kid, I imagine. She’s all I’m really thinking about 24/7.”

Are you going to puke there, Miss Peaches?

Alex Miranda: “Ha!”

Dave Portnoy: “Everything is for her and she deserves it.”

Peaches is a bonafide influencer.

Dave Portnoy: “She just likes being loved.”

With two million follows across TikTok and Instagram.

Dave Portnoy: “She’s making other people happy. I mean, we’ve had people cry, like, tears.”

Plus, a merchandise line.

Dave Portnoy: “Even this is Miss Peaches on. Someone gave me that, gave me this. A bunch of different shirts, hats.”

For the goodest girls and the goodest boys.

Dave Portnoy: “All of it is going to go to local rescue, shelters. So we raised about $600,000 so far.”

Which is a cause we can all get behind.

Alex Miranda: “When I get around any dog, um, I become somebody else. I go ‘Hellozz.’ Were you freaked out by that when you heard it?”

Dave Portnoy: “No because I use a big time dog voice for her.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s your dog voice?”

Dave Portnoy: “Oh Miss Peaches. It’s like ‘Oh Miss Peaches, how could you do that?'”

But now.

Alex Miranda: “What’s your favorite song? Is it ‘Peaches and Cream?'”

Miss Peaches: “That is a good song.”

Dave Portnoy: “We’ve been listening to Taylor Swift a lot.”

Miss Peaches —

Alex Miranda: “What are your thoughts on cats?”

Miss Peaches: “So I’ve always been good with cats.”

In her own words.

Alex Miranda: “Do you plan on running for politics later on in your career?”

Miss Peaches: “We like sleeping a lot, so I don’t think we would be good for politics.”

