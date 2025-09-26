Barry Manilow has a tour coming up, and he’s using it to say goodbye. Don’t get hysterical, he’s not giving up performing. The music legend is hitting a bunch of cities to tour for the last time. He talked to Deco about this strategic farewell.

Barry Manilow (singing): “You know I can’t smile without you, can’t smile without you.”

Barry Manilow is going to have to smile without some of his fans — at least, when it comes to playing live. “The Last Concerts” is Barry’s way of saying farewell to cities that have treated him very well.

Barry Manilow: “We’re going around the country every year and I’m saying goodbye to these cities that have been very good to me.”

Don’t get the wrong idea. Just because he’s getting off the road doesn’t mean he’s getting off stage.

Barry Manilow: “You would think that this would be the end, but I’m not ready to throw in the towel yet.”

Barry’s still packing the place at his Las Vegas residency. He says he’s gonna know when it’s time to walk away.

Barry Manilow: “If the audiences stopped coming, they would tell me, ‘Get off the stage,’ but they haven’t done that yet.”

His fans keep coming, because they know what they’re going to get.

Barry Manilow: “I don’t do these shows for me, I do it for the audience and the audiences have always told me what they want and what they want is songs that they know.”

They know “Mandy.” They know “I Made It Through the Rain”.

Barry Manilow: “I made it through the rain. I kept my world protected.”

And you bet they know this one. Sing it!

Barry Manilow: “I write the songs that make the whole world sing.”

Barry’s thrown a new tune into the mix. It’s his latest single, “Once Before I Go.”

Barry Manilow: “Once before I go, I want you to know.”

Barry Manilow: “Babyface, a terribly talented guy, produced this record, and it’s a beauty. It’s a real beauty.”

“The Last Concerts” gets underway up in Sunrise. It’s going to be great because Barry lives up to his motto.

Barry Manilow: “All right, be brilliant! Don’t be boring.”

Barry Manilow hits the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Jan. 6. Tickets are on sale now!

FOR MORE INFO:

Barry Manilow: The Last Sunrise Concert

Amerant Bank Arena

1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, Florida 33323

Tickets