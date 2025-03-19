Everyone’s up for a little good, clean fun every now and then. Even your pooch can get into it. Deco’s found a place where the bubbles fly and the doggies party all day long, making them real party animals.

There’s no place like foam at Fort Lauderdale’s BarkYard n’ Brews dog park.

Russell Knutson: “We’ve taken a couple of cues from major parties across the United States and one day we landed on a human foam party and like ‘Can we do this for the animals?’ And come to find out, long and behold, we can.”

This is a sweet soirée for fur babies of all kinds.

Russell Knutson: “We have a foam cannon here in-house. The foam is environmentally safe, pet safe and human safe as well.”

The entire event is catered to canines as they romp and stomp through the falling foam.

Russell Knutson: “We’ll bring in a DJ, we bring in vendors, so dog-centric vendors, treats, usually any kind of leashes, bones, things like that for anything that’s based around dogs.”

BarkYard n’ Brews is a lot more than a hang-out with a groovy gimmick. There’s actually no other place like it.

Russell Knutson: BarkYard n’ Brews is the first dog park and beer garden here in Broward County and Miami-Dade.”

The point of the place is to have dogs socialize with each another.

Russell Knutson: “We don’t even have dog toys in the park. This is forcing dogs to be social. Find that friend and play with them for, you know, could be 30 minutes or hours on end.”

You and your four-legged pal better have all your stuff in order, before you hit the grass.

Russell Knutson: “So, we are a private dog park so we are a membership-based dog park. All dogs have to be registered and they have to have vaccines.”

No need to worry about other dogs getting out of hand. Because for that, you can thank the wooferees

Russell Knutson: Our wooferees are in the park to help maintain order in the park. They’ll help interact with the dogs, they give them positive reinforcement training.”

Make no mistake about it. You’re gonna have a good time here. Just leave your stress outside the park, and your pal will, too.

Russell Knutson: “That is one of the beautiful parts about the barkYard is the fact that once you’re sitting down and relaxing you’ll notice your dog kinda strays off..”

This is the part where the brews come into play.

Russell Knutson: “And so a beer or a wine that helps you relax as well and so you have a different dog here than you do bringing your dog to a dog park.”

We’ll leave the last word on BarkYard n’ Brews to Mac. He’s the unofficial king of the park.

FOR MORE INFO:

BarkYard n’ Brews

Dog Park and Beer Garden

817 NW First Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

https://barkyardnbrews.com/



