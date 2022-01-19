Dogs are just like us. They want love, affection and long walks on the beach, and they also like being spoiled with treats.

Deco’s checking out a SoFlo company that’s creating something so special for your furry friend, but they won’t cuddle you. That would be awkward.

You’ve heard of charcuterie boards and candy boards, but have you ever gotten your paws on barkcuterie?

It’s always a “paw-ty” at Barkuterie Boards Miami.

Jennifer Diaz: “Barkuterie Boards Miami is charcuterie for dogs. Instead of just meats and cheeses on your boards, we add all organic dog treats and fruits.”

Jennifer Diaz came up with the idea as a fun way to celebrate her dog’s birthday. These boards come packed with all kinds of pup-erific goodies like:

Jennifer Diaz: “Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, dry fruit, bacon-infused apple treats.”

And of course, tons of biscuits.

Jennifer Diaz: “You can add a ‘happy birthday’ biscuit, you can add a ‘happy gotcha day,’ you can add a special Valentine’s Day biscuit.”

Don’t forget the homemade pupper butter!

Jennifer Diaz: “It’s an all organic peanut butter for your dog. It consists of dry roasted peanuts and palm oil.”

Your pup’s gonna go nuts for this stuff. Barkuterie boards come in all shapes and sizes, just like the dogs they’re made for!

Jennifer Diaz: “We offer different size square boxes. We also offer different letter boards and number boards. We also have a bone board that’s very popular. They’re custom made for Barkuterie Miami.”

You can order them for nationwide shipping on Etsy or arrange a local pickup in Kendall and Coral Gables.

OK, Miss Nala, dig in! I think she likes it.

Customer: “The concept is completely different from anything else. You go to the store, and you’re getting one thing of just one item, and this one there’s variety in everything. She totally loved it. I would definitely get her another barkuterie board.”

Sweet dreams are made of treats, and there’s plenty to go around.

Jennifer Diaz: “Barkuterie boards is just a special way to treat your dog. They deserve to be celebrated every day for every special occasion.”

Barkuterie Boards Miami is teaming up with Miami-Dade Animal Services for a special Valentine’s Day collab. They’ll be giving away mini love boxes for every adoption made in the month of February.

