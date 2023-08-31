Baseball plus your fur baby equals a home run. Like, if there’s a fly ball, you won’t need a glove. You’ll have your dog right there to catch the ball. It’s an all-around family win for Bark at the Park visitors … plus the Miami Marlins and their loanDepot Park believe in love at first pitch.

A bark at the park never sounded so good.

Marlins fans at loanDepot Park can dig into delicious hot dogs and spot cool dogs chillin’ for Bark at the Park.

David Oxfeld, Marlins Chief Commercial Officer: “It’s a great way to stay with your family, bring man’s best friend, but also watch America’s pastime. Where else can you do that in a comfortable setting?”

Comfortable because the stadium’s retracktable wroof wroof keeps out the heat.

David Oxfeld: “As the weather is so hot outside, we have a roof, we have air conditioning; it’s always 72 degrees here. With 72 degrees, it allows you to bring your dog to our Bark at the Park dates.”

John Casanas: “My wife really wanted to come and enjoy the day with the dog here at the stadium. It’s a different experience. Not every day you can take him to the stadium. Since it’s an indoor stadium, nice AC going.”

WoofNavy (translation): “Ehh, my name is WoofNavy, and I came out here to see all these [expletive].”

Game tickets to bring your pooch will get you in the area for VIDs; that’s very important dogs.

David Oxfeld: “No matter what size, you can bring your dog. There’s certain areas that dog sit in. This year, the dogs have moved down to the promenade, so a better view for your dog, as well as for the companion family.”

The big question: what if my dog has to go?

David Oxfeld: “Yes, there’s a place for your dog to use the restroom. We don’t want our other fans having to deal with dog, number one or number two. There’s all sorts of interactive stuff for the dogs on the concourse. There’s feeding places, there’s places for them to take pictures, and there’s lots of brand partners that will activate in the concourse.”

For little Chiggy’s mommy, she just likes to get jiggy with it and catch the game.

Lydia Barker: “Oh, Marlins Park, or loanDepot, always fun. They have a ton of activities to do, especially for the dogs, so we actually do like to watch the baseball game as well. It’s just a fun little outing for my husband and I.”

The next Bark at the Park games are on Sept. 17 and 18.

