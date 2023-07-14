The “Barbie” movie plot has been hush-hush since the first trailer came out back in December, but we’ve heard rumors of President Barbie. There were whispers of it being completely different to what anybody would imagine. Deco Drive had a powwow with the cast to get the real deal, and we can’t Ken enough.

Ryan Gosling (as Ken, singing): “I’m just Ken, where I see love, she sees a friend.”

Ryan gosling’s Ken-ergy level is at the max in the movie “Barbie.”

Margot Robbie: “I know it’s going to sound like I’m being silly.”

Ryan Gosling: “It would be wrong to talk about Ken because it’s Barbie.”

Margot Robbie: “But you’ve never seen anything like it. This is the most impressive performance.”

Ryan Gosling: “And you might not want to see anything like it again.”

Margot Robbie: “You will! I don’t think people are ready for what they’re about to get.”

What we are ready for are those abs! You go!

Margot Robbie: “Maybe 12-pack.”

Ryan Gosling: “That was all thanks to a Daniel Craig ab machine, actually.”

Margot Robbie: “Really? It was – none of that was CGI’d.”

Ryan Gosling: These guys working at Leafston. They looked around, and they were like, ‘You want Daniel Craig’s ab machine?'”

Margot Robbie: “No way!”

Ryan Gosling: “I didn’t know if it was like a street drug or whatever, but I was like, ‘Whatever it is, bring it!'”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “What are you doing here?”

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “I’m coming with you.”

In the film, Barbie and Ken are sick of their perfect life in Barbie Land.

Margot Robbie: “Barbie goes on a journey in this movie, and Ken goes on a journey, too, and I think they’re both on a similar journey in that they are stepping outside of the box, and they’re removing those labels, those tags.”

Ryan Gosling: “Whoa.”

America Ferrera (as Gloria): “Barbie, in the real world? That’s impossible.”

So they hit the road to experience the real world. You know, the one with humans.

Enter America Ferrera. She plays Gloria.

America Ferrera: “In a million years, I never thought that a Barbie movie would have a place for me in it. I get to play the character that I would have wanted to play, which is a real-life human woman trying to figure out what this doll says about us as human beings.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “I don’t have anything big planned, just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies and planned choreography and a bespoke song. You should stop by.”

Margot has a lot to celebrate this month. She’s got the movie release, and it’s her birthday.

Wonder what Ken would do for Barbie’s special day…

Ryan Gosling: “I feel like Barbie would have a very specific plan for what she wants. I don’t know that he – oh, my God, I’m getting anxiety thinking about planning Barbie’s party! She’d probably want me to donate her presents.”

Margot Robbie: “You can do that, too.”

Ryan Gosling: “You’d want your presents donated, right?”

Margot Robbie: “Yeah, but if you wanted to do both — gift me diamonds and flowers and donate things — that would be the trifecta.”

Ryan Gosling: “OK, all right. I need some work to do.”

Margot Robbie: “Shiny, shiny things.”

Ryan Gosling: “I need a minute. I need to make a call.”

“Barbie” debuts in theaters next Thursday, but Deco viewers shouldn’t have to wait. They should be at a free screening. It’s next Tuesday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Regal Dania Pointe in Dania Beach. To enter, email your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com, and you could win.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.