‘Barbie’ movie stars graced the pink carpet world premiere, in LA yesterday. It was very pink and full of doll personality.

Celebs like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa and Issa Rae were all out of their Mattel boxes and in attendance. The Shrine auditorium was glowing with positive ‘Barbie’ energy.

Ryan Gosling: “All things Barbie landed at my house at the same time. My kids started playing with them at the same time as I got the script. I was able to see just how brilliantly observed it all was by Greta and the screenplay. Look at this, I mean, It’s been unlike anything I’ve ever worked on.”

Hari Nef (as Barbie): “This is the best day ever.”

Greta Gerwig: “I wanted to be a dancer when I was a little girl. So, getting to watch a full dance number unfold in front of me is like living out another childhood dream.”

Dua Lipa: “Mark Ronson just DM’d me, and he was like I’m working on this project, would love for you to be a part of it. He’s like, I’ve done the production the track was there and he’s like, I’d love to write it with you and I was like yeah, let’s go, let’s do it. Then we went into the studio and made the song and it was all yeah, Barbiefied.”

Margot Robbie: “Barbie Girl by Aqua is obviously going to be number one, and then I’m going to follow it right up with the Nikki Minaj Ice Spice Remix.”

Michael Cera: “I’m just so excited for people to see it, it feels like a long time ago that we finished this, it’s like a giant movie. I’ve never been part of something like this enormous.”

Kate McKinnon (as Gymnast Barbie): “Go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe.”

Kate McKinnon: “To everyone who’s involved in, this is so amazing, and it’s so well written and so well directed and acted and it’s kind of a revolution I feel.”

Issa Rea (as President Barbie): “OK ladies, let’s do this.”

Issa Rea: “What I admire the most about President Barbie is that she tries to improve upon perfection and just make sure everyone’s having a good time.”

America Ferrera (as Gloria): “Barbie in the real world, that’s impossible.”

America Ferrera: “I polled the human race, asked permission to be their representative in Barbie land and you know, it’s actually the most challenging thing rise to the Barbie energy.”

Barbara Handler: “Humans only have one ending.”

Will Ferrell (as Mattel CEO): “Get that Barbie.”

Barbara Handler: “Ideas live forever.”

Barbie movie will be in theaters on July 21.

