If you are on a mission to watch the best summer movies of 2023 Deco’s got you covered. We’ve put together a preview of the hottest and most talked about films coming out in July. From “Oppenheimer” to “Barbie,” we have the scoop on all the hype.

Esai Morales (as Gabriel): “Our lives are the sum of our choices.”

His mission? Keep you on the edge of your seat.

Tom Cruise is back in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” In the seventh installment, Tom must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Tom Cruise: “There’s plenty of excitement, plenty of action, vivid characters and a global cinema experience for audiences.”

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “This is a matter of life and death. I can perform this miracle.”

“Oppenheimer” is about the man behind the atomic bomb. Director Christopher Nolan takes audiences into the crazy world of the person who risks destroying it in order to save it.

Cillian Murphy stars in the movie, and Emily Blunt plays his wife. The actress says she was glad to be in such an important film.

Emily Blunt: “It’s a mythic, massive story. This is an unforgettable, unmissable experience.”

Ryan Gosling (as Barbie): “Hi, Barbie.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Hi, Ken.”

Barbie” and Ken”and all their friends are ready for their close-ups. The movie, based on the iconic toy, follows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they leave Barbie Land and go out into the real world.

Problem is, they soon discover the joys and perils of living around humans.

For Margot, seeing the set in person for the first time blew her mind.

Margot Robbie: “It was pretty incredible seeing this set for the first time. It was kind of surreal, it’s been so long looking at the miniatures and the models and the drawings and the designs, you know, of what it was going to look like, and then when you see it first hand in real life, it’s all there, and it’s like – I don’t know, it was really exciting.”

Owen Wilson (as Kent): “Wait, did you hear something?”

Welcome, foolish mortals, to Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.” The movie, based on the Disney theme park attraction, follows a single mom who hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to get rid of the ghosts living in her house.

And even though the cast had the bejesus scared out of them, they still had a blast working together.

Danny DeVito: “It was one of those great casts. Everybody loves each other.”

Owen Wilson: “We bonded. It was fun to go to work every day.”

Tiffany Haddish: “It was so much fun. We laughed a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.