Barbie has been around for 65 years and reached plas-tastic heights. From having movies made after it to being a fashion icon, Barbies just have all the fun. Even the brunette ones.

Inside the Old Davie School in Broward, a new love for plastic is brewing. An exhibit just opened dedicated to this very glamorous toy. And we’re doll-lighted to tell you all about it.

America Ferrera (as Gloria): “Barbie in the real world.”

Get ready for Barbies in the real world — of Davie? “Barbie Girl: A Collector’s Showcase” is now open for the summer inside the Old Davie School.

Sharing is caring for curator Constance Ruppender.

Constance Ruppender: “Nothing pleases me more than sharing my dolls. As any Barbie collector will tell you, that’s what it’s all about. I wanted there to be a spectrum of Barbie, from her first debut in 1959, and it takes you right up to the current times.”

With over 300 dolls, accessories and games, there’s a bunch to admire. The exhibit has five rooms full of doll-icious fun.

Leslie Schroeder: “Two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen, so Barbie is all over the house. You come in, the very first room here is the ‘Welcome to Barbie.’ Barbies in pink, the Barbie basic. You go to the back, to the fireplace, there’s the timeline Barbies. You go to the first room right here, that’s the vintage Barbie. You go in the kitchen and the dining room, and there’s the games that she plays. More Barbies, and then you end up over here in the movie room.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Hi Barbie!”

Emma Mackey (as Physicist Barbie): “Hi Barbie!”

Issa Rae (as President Barbie): “Hi Barbie!”

Featuring merch from the movie, which premiered last year starring Margo Robbie, is a must.

Constance Ruppender: “We have a whole room devoted to her, because they did a wonderful job with the dolls. The dolls were hard to find, I have to tell you. Like Weird Barbie, you had to special order her. We ordered last August, and she arrived in May. So you have to be patient if you’re a collector, but that’s the thrill of the hunt.”

Leslie Schroeder: “Yes, this is the Old Davie School. We’re so happy to have Barbie here. We’re hoping that everyone can come by and take a look. We’re open Tuesday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It does cost $10 to get in.”

Alyssa Schroeder: “It’s kind of like that nice nostalgic feeling coming to something like this. You’re gonna see that there’s so much more to Barbie and to the company than you think. Kind of all the fun facts and history that you learn about it, is something you wouldn’t expect. But actually walking away from it, it’ss something I’m super interested in now.”

As a closing celebration, there will be Tea with Barbie on July 27.

FOR MORE INFO:

“Barbie Girl: A Collector’s Showcase”

Old Davie School Museum & Event Venue

6650 Griffin Road

Davie, FL 33314

954-797-1044

davie-school-foundation-inc.square.site/product/barbie-exhibit-a-collector-s-showcase/115

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.