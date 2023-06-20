It’s Barbie’s world and we’re just living in it.

Soon, we’ll be seeing it on the big screen too! The new Barbie movie doesn’t hit theaters til next month.

But Margot Robbie teamed up with architectural digest to take us inside Barbie’s dreamhouse tonight.

The assignment is a set tour of Barbie’s world.

Margot Robbie: “Welcome to Barbie’s dreamhouse, come on in.”

Margot Robbie: “It’s just fun and gorgeous and it’s see-through. So we can see each other. All the Barbies in their own Barbie Dreamhouses wake up in the morning and they can wave at each other.”

Greta Gerwig, Director: “This is like the perfect product of so many discussions, so many references. I can’t even tell you the meetings we’ve had about pink. We like sat with like all these different types of pink. We were like, what is the pink? And how do the pinks interact? Because I didn’t want it to be so classy that it didn’t like when I was a little girl. I liked the pinkest brightest things.”

Ryan Gosling: “Walking into those environments and feeling the kind of artistry. And the love and the playfulness it just was so exciting.”

Margot Robbie: “You know the one thing that was a surprise, was all the little monkeys. If you see any monkeys around. I’d never see them in the drawings. And I got to set and I just get a kick out of them.”

Margot Robbie: “There is no water in Barbie land. There’s no water or fire, there are no elements. It’s actually funny to see how many people avoid walking everyone walks around the pool. Even though it’s fake. It’s really beautiful, which is kind of like everything in Barbieland. Let’s take a look upstairs.”

Margot Robbie: “Barbie, each day her outfit is already magically here in her wardrobe. She opens the doors. All she needs to do is look at it. Gives a spin and it’s on her body. “

Margot Robbie: “She wakes up with perfect hair, no morning breath, her pajamas are impossibly ironed and beautiful still. And she feels great. Energized for another day in Barbieland.”

Margot Robbie: “As you can see Barbie has a pretty amazing view of Barbieland from here. And she can see where all her friends are. Barbie Emma’s house, Barbie Anna’s house, Barbie Alex’s house, and over there is where Skipper and Midge live. In little Skipper’s tree house thing, which you may have noticed was actually replicated from the actual toy.”

Margot Robbie: “Thank you for coming to see the dreamhouse. I have to get back to set now. Buh-bye!”

So, cute Adorable.

