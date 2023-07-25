It was a Barbie blockbuster at the box office, and Oppenheimer blew up as well.

Here’s a look at how the “Barbenheimer” double feature brought in major big bucks!

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “Hi, Barbie!”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Hi Ken!”

Matt Damon (as Leslie Groves): “This is the most important thing to ever happen in the history of the world.”

You got that right, Matt Damon.

The double feature of the summer made bank over the weekend.

“Barbenheimer” scored the fourth biggest opening of all time at the domestic box office.

But Barbie took home the gold as the top-grossing film of the year.

It brought in $162 million, talk about a record-breaking total.

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “I don’t have anything big planned. Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song. You should stop by.”

Margot Robbie stars as the iconic doll, who goes on a journey of self-discovery and self-empowerment.

Greta Gerwig wrote and directed the flick.

Greta Gerwig: “I just wanted to make a movie that sort of hugged people and said, You are worthy, you are OK! Because I think there’s just so much that people just bash themselves against unattainable standards.”

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “And they won’t understand it.”

Christopher Nolan’s bio-pic “Oppenheimer” with Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer took second place.

Christopher Nolan: “It’s just one of the great stories, and so what I’ve tried to do is, harness that and give the audience the experience of what it must have been like to be Oppenheimer as he passed through all these crazy events.”

The Imax-shot epic earned $82.4 million.

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “This is a matter of life and death. I can perform this miracle.”

Both films were already highly anticipated individually, but when ‘Barbenheimer’ started trending on social media the hype reached a fevered pitch, which helped them collectively gross more than 500 million globally.

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “What’s Next?”

Director Greta Gerwig broke the opening weekend record for a woman director and “Barbie” is just her third feature film.

