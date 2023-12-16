There are lots of great Asian food to be had in Broward County, if you’re willing to look for it. You can spend hours searching for spots that serve up glorious grub — or you can go to a place that’s New in Town and has it all under one roof.

If you’re thinking of making it over to Baoshi Food Hall + Bar, here’s some good advice: keep your mind open and your stomach empty. You’re gonna have to make some tasty decisions before you chow down.

Filbert Ip: “Baoshi is the first Asian food hall in Pembroke Pines. We have five different restauants and also a full bar.”

This seems like the perfect time to reveal the culinary quintet.

Filbert Ip: “So the five restaurants that are within baoshi are Temple Street Eatery, GangNam Chickn, Gold Marquess, Poke OG and Boba Street Cafe.”

Each restaurant offers up its own specialty items. No matter what you’re up for, you can find it here.

Filbert Ip: “Variety is what we offer here at Baoshi and, of course, it’s an Asian cuisine, but within the Asian cuisine, there’s so many different options, and that was the purpose of opening this food hall.”

You can get a massive bowl of ramen, a bunch of steamed dumplings, sushi to die for, creative Cantonese creations or some bubbly boba tea.

And that’s not all.

Alex Kuk, Temple Street Eatery: “This brings culture — you get to have Chinese, Japanese, Korean drinks, food, desserts. It brings out excitement with energy.”

All that excitement and energy can make a person mighty thirsty. That’s where the bar comes in.

Filbert Ip: “So, at our full bar, people will be able to order Japanese whiskey, Suntory. They’ll also be able to order sake. We have many flights available from sake, as well as draft beer.”

Another cool area is the little marketplace.

Filbert Ip: “Once you walk in our food hall, the first thing you’ll see is our market, which we sell some candies that are from Asia, imported from Asia. We also sell some plants that you can take home.”

Baoshi is happy to bring Asian flavors to the folks in South Florida.

Filbert Ip: “I thought that it would be nice to explore that avenue and share this type of cuisine with the local crowd.”

Diner: “I think it’s great. There’s so many different places to choose from.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Baoshi Food Hall + Bar

8525 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

baoshifoodhall.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.