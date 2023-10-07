The Philippines are gorgeous. For some, they might also think about singer Bruno Mars or Miami Heat’s coach Spo — they’re both Filipino.

Well, one par-tay will change your perception of the Philippines — one bite at a time. The first annual Filipino Block Party, called The Banana Catchup, is this Sunday, and we have a preview of the tasty vibes.

Jo Koy: “My mom’s Tupperware? Usually an empty Cool Whip container.”

You don’t have to whip out random containers like Filipino comedian Jo Koy to get a taste of Filipino food.

Because everyone is invited to savor on all the island goodness at this Filipino block party, called The Banana Catchup?

Nicole Ponseca, owner of Jeepney pop-up: “There’s a really popular condiment that we eat in the Philippines, and it’s called banana ketchup. And while I was trying to think of a way to put the bat signal out and what we would call this party … ‘Banana,’ ‘Banana Catchup.’ For me, it is a block party. It’s casual, it’s barbecue vibes.”

Yes, catch up on everything about these exotic islands.

Nicole Ponseca: “We’re 7,000 islands. For almost 400 years we were colonized by Spain, so, when you talk about Filipino culture, you can’t help but understand that we’re primos to our Latino culture.”

Even the cultural dances have a Spanish look … and you’ll get to check them out for the first time ever at Wynwood’s 1-800-LUCKY.

This free event took the power of three to pull off.

There’s going to be a Philippine marketplace with handmade jewelry, clothes and body products.

But most importantly, food!

Cheryl Tiu of Cross Cultures wants adventurous foodies to taste something different.

Cheryl Tiu, owner of Cross Cultures: “October being Filipino American History Month, we thought, ‘Why not?’ So I rounded up several of some of the most amazing Filipino chefs working in Miami, and for this day only, they are cooking at our Banana Catchup.”

You’ll get a different version of mochi and island drinks.

Darren Mendoza, the owner of Lutong Pinoy restaurants, can tell the difference between lechón versus lechón.

Darren Mendoza, owner of Lutong Pinoy: “For the Filipino lechón, it’s seasoned with lemongrass and some other seasoning that you can find in the Philippines. Compared to the Spanish, they brine with mojo. When they try our food, they liked it. It has, like, a distinct taste that I think Americans haven’t tried.”

Sean: “I come from a Hispanic background, so we have lechón, and we do it well, but that was good. It was very zesty; you could taste the seasoning on it. It was very soft, good amount of fat, good amount of fried crisp on the outside.”

The block party starts at 1 p.m. this Sunday. RSVP to reserve your spot.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Banana Catchup: A Filipino Block Party

Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

1-800-LUCKY

143 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

eventbrite.com/e/the-banana-catchup-a-filipino-block-party-1-800-lucky-tickets-716099421647

