“Ballerina,” the newest spin-off from the world of John Wick, is pliéing its way to a theater near you. And this time, Keanu Reeves is passing the bloody baton to his assassin. Deco’s very own tiny dancer, Alex Miranda, has the scoop from the action experts.

Baddie, Ana de Armas, leads this killer cast and joins the rest of the world as a John Wick fanatic.

Dancing with danger is a dream come true for this killer ballerina.

Ana de Armas: “Close-combat with the grenades and hammer and whatever she can find to fight these people. It was so great. It was just badass.”

Especially when Keanu Reeves, also known as, John Wick, makes an appearance.

Ana de Armas: “It was so great to see him again, to have him with me back on set. I respect him so much. I think he’s such a wonderful actor and partner and he’s so kind and generous. He’s just really down for anything.”

Keanu Reeves: “I had the opportunity to play the character multiple times and it’s been exciting to see the story continue and then, you’re also meeting new hierarchies and new, you know, people with power.”

Ian McShane: “John Wick is, like, they’re all fan boys of him in the assassin universe. Wick is sort of the big Baba Yaga, the unbeatable. You know, the guy from hell, the guy they cannot kill.”

Part of that “Wick Fanboy Club” is actor, Norman Reedus.

Norman Reedus: “Everybody there has been texting me, ‘how’s it going? How’s it going?’ Everyone’s super jealous. Good. Let ’em be jealous. You know, it’s John Wick. You know what I’m saying, he’s the best.”

And working with Keanu was silent, but deadly.

Norman Reedus: “I love what Keanu does. He speaks very slowly and he means what he says. And if you ask him a question, you know, he’ll answer in the fewest words possible.”

The late Lance Reddick fell in love with the script.

Lance Reddick: “Even though the story is incredibly cohesive and exciting, the action’s off the hook. People that love the John Wick films are going to love seeing, not only the world expanded part, but specifically seeing the world of the Ruska Roma come to life.”

“Ballerina” slays theaters this Friday.

