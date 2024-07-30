Summer means a few things: it’s hot, it’s humid and the start of Miami Spice. We’re one week out from the foodie program but that doesn’t mean we can’t give you a jump start on the hottest spots to hit. And for Spice 2024, two SoFlo restaurants are green.

Spice up your life, Miami Spice is back!

Mariana Kellogg: “Miami Spice is mine and I think visitors and locals alike, favorite time of the year. You get to indulge in some of the top restaurants around the destination. For less.”

And this time around the program is going green!

Mariana Kellogg: “This year we are highlighting our sustainability initiatives with the Miami Spice program through specialized filters. So, you can look through restaurants that practice everything from sourcing local ingredients to reducing plastic and reducing food waste.”

Brickell’s hot spot Balan’s, is a great place to start.

Keva Balan: “Being green for us is something that’s not new. We’ve been doing it for quite a while. We’ve been using agave-based straws for the last four years and we really try to reduce any use of plastic.”

But you’re not just saving the planet at this restaurant, you’re getting great food as well! Like this truffle carbonara.

Keva Balan: “Obviously a carbonara is a well-known Italian dish. Our twist on it is we add the truffle component.”

Other dinner menu favs include lamb meatballs, empanadas and a tasty brussle sprout salad!

Keva Balan: “I think if you want to come and support local, you should come and support a family-owned business.”

Tucked inside the Palms Hotel and Spa is another planet-conscious spot. Essensia Restaurant is serving up yumminess inspired by nature.

Tanja Morariu: “Our philosophy there is mindfully sourced cuisine with Asian and Mediterranean influences. For example, we work with one of our favorite purveyors is Gratitude Mushroom Farms. Our salmon is also farmed in Florida. Believe it or not, you would think salmon has to travel really, really far.”

For Miami Spice, their three-course lunch includes:

Tanja Morariu: “As an appetizer for example we have delicious beet hummus. As a main, we offer our coconut saffron mussels. They’re delicious. As a dessert we have something really special, it’s a tropical fruit cup with a hibiscus granita.”

Here are some faves for dinner.

Tanja Morariu: “As an entrees, we have Qatar chicken kabobs with grilled summer vegetables and beet tzatziki and as a dessert, we offer our passion fruit mousse.”

Being good for the planet deserves bragging rights.

Tanja Morariu: “It’s going to be an experience more than just a night out for dinner. At the Essensia Restaurant, you can smell the ocean and you can save the ocean.”

Miami Spice starts on Thursday, August 1. Lunch deals are $35 and dinner is $60!

To find other restaurants participating and more information, click here.

