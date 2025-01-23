Rein in the fashion. The Pegasus World Cup is here in Miami.

This Saturday, many fashionistas will be galloping in for the race. Lucky for you, our top thoroughbred, Alex Miranda, is here to show us the hottest looks.

Bal Harbour Shops kicked off Pegasus World Cup with some race day look inspos. Fashion wise, they all look like sure bets.

And they’re off to the races! This year, all hands are on deck with all the fun.

Tiffani Steer, Vice President, Communications, 1/ST: “The Pegasus World Cup trancends horse racing to the ultimate entertainment experience. So it blends lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality, fashion, and of course, with the world’s best thoroughbred horse races.”

The catwalk is full of race day glam for their “Off to the Races” Fashion Show.

Gotmar Giron, Director of Marketing & Events, Bal Harbour Shops: “It’s an incredible partnership that we have with the Pegasus World Cup team, where we show game day looks presented by Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, from a variety of different designers, including Baumont, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabanna.”

These top designers are showing off their spring looks, so you can shop straight off the runway.

Elizabeth Resnick, Pegasus Fashion Host: “Unlike the Kentucky Derby, or other horses races where people are maybe adorned more in hats, we tend to do it more Miami vibe where we’re kind of bring in the funk, so you can do a little more color than you might not normally do. You can play maybe with a hat, you can play with a scarf, you can play with a bright color accessories, a wild print suit. Today’s the day to do that.”

And men’s styles are also very dapper.

Elizabeth Resnick: “What I love about the races is, sometimes I’ll see guys dressed in pink or in reds, or bright plaids and whites. Just, really, anything goes.”

Pegasus is the time to go bold or go home.

Elizabeth Resnick: “Every year, it’s the most anticipated kind of kick-off of the year event that everyone that’s who’s who wants to be a part of it. So, the trends of today range anywhere exactly from pantsuits and bright florals, reds, blues, which are so in this season. Flowy prints — it’s really a little bit of everything, but always with color, and always with that pizzazz that Miami brings us.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pegasus World Cup

Saturday, Jan, 25, beginning at 10 a.m.

Gulfstream Park

901 S Federal Hwy

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

pegasusworldcup.com/tickets

