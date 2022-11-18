How nice was the weather this morning? It totally put me in the holiday spirit! And the perfect reason to go to bal harbour shops! Where they’ve just opened up their own ice skating rink! Complete with hot cocoa and it’s all a gift: Literally, it’s free!

At Bal Harbour Shops… Anything is possible including — ice by the beach!

Stephanie: “We’re going to keep it frozen. We keep singing, ‘Let it go! Let it go! Let it snow! Let it snow!'”

Have any of us let that song go yet?

Me neither. But, more specifically, we’re talking ice skating at the shopping mall!

Stephanie: “We’ve got pumping music. You can do spins and everything else, but you don’t have to if you don’t want to and people are smiling.”

Fall in South Florida has frozen over.

Stephanie: “And we’ve got a gigantic chiller right behind me so to make sure that it stays frozen for everyone to skate.”

If not just under this porte-cochère.

Stephanie: “We have all the skates for you. All you have to do is bring your socks. It’s about 50 feet long and 20 feet wide.”

Now through Sunday, strap on some skates and hit the ice — for free, y’all!

Stephanie: “Everything is complimentary.”

Even Stephanie is jumping in.

Stephanie: “I used to skate all the time and had fun. But now, just watch me. Haha just watch me we’ll see.”

Just make a reservation on the Bal Harbor shops app, after joining their access program, which is also free.

Stephanie: “You start earning rewards and invites to fashion shows and parties!”

Erica Wertheim Zohar: “I’ve been an access member member for a year and a half now. The minute I heard about this, I was like, I’m coming. This is amazing.”

Best part: Even the coffee, hot coco, and cookies are complimentary. So cool!

Stephanie: [Inaudible] Has created these special holiday cookies with the frosting and the sprinkles. I’m telling you, everybody’s like, ‘Oh, my kid wants some.’ but we know it’s for the adults too. We’ve got cozy couches. With all the lighting and poinsettias. We wanted people to feel comfortable while they were waiting to get on the ice.”

So, be a kid, or be a kid — again.

Erica Wertheim Zohar: “A little bit of a learning curve, but, so much fun. Oh, my god. It felt like I was a teenager again.”

Or — leave it up to serendipity.

So sweet. Now where’s that cookie again…?

Stephanie: “And just have a great time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154

balharbourshops.com

