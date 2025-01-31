Meeting your future in-laws can be a little stressful. Now imagine someone throwing a deadly prank into the mix. That’s exactly what happens in the new comedy “Bad Shabbos.”

The movie opens exclusively in SoFlo this weekend. Kyra Sedgwick and Method Man are talking funny business with Deco.

Method Man (as Jordan): “Y’all ready for tonight?”

Jon Bass (as Davis): “You talked to my dad?”

Method Man (as Jordan): “Yeah, we kinda talked a little bit. Y’all nervous?”

Jon Bass (as Davis): “No.”

Milana Vayntrub (as Abby): “Very.”

It’s all fun and games, until somebody croaks at the dinner party.

Milana Vayntrub (as Abby): “Is he dead?”

Ashley Zukerman (as Benjamin): “It’s such a good question.”

Jon Bass (as Davis): “We should have eloped.”

Milana Vayntrub (as Abby): “Yeah, I agree.”

But hey, at least there’s some laughs along the way.

Kyra Sedgwick: “When you see it with a group of people, I mean, the laughs start, and they really don’t stop.”

Kyra Sedgwick and Clifford “Method Man” Smith are dealing with disaster and family drama in the new comedy “Bad Shabbos.”

Method Man: “If the ship’s going down, we’re all going down with it.”

Kyra Sedgwick: “That’s right.”

Method Man: “And I love that about this movie.”

Kyra Sedgwick: “That’s right. Exactly, exactly. When the ‘s’ hits the fan, you know you can count on your family. When you need to get rid of a dead body, you can call a doorman.”

Speaking of calling someone, what kind of things do Kyra and Method Man speed-dial one another for?

Method Man: “Mainly, what I would call her about is, maybe like, some kind of mentoring advice, about what’s the next step in my career and how she’s managed to have such longevity of excellence, you know what I mean? Ego stroking.”

Kyra Sedgwick: “Oh, my God, that is so sweet. Did you just say ego stroking?”

Clifford “Method Man” Smith: “Yes, ego stroking.”

Kyra Sedgwick: “I’ll take it, I’ll take it.”

The admiration is definitely mutual.

Kyra Sedgwick: “Listen, I would ask Method Man how to, like, be just inherently the coolest person in the room “

In the movie, the dinner party sets the stage for the crazy hijinks.

We already know the cast can act … but can they also throw it down in the kitchen?

Kyra Sedgwick: “You know, both Kevin and I cook, but I would say he’s a much more relaxed cook. I’m a stressy, nervous, I hope everything works out. I definitely want everything to go off without a hitch.”

Method Man, on the other hand…

Clifford “Method Man” Smith: “Everything that I make is bomb. It’s just that when I do decide to cook, it’s an event.”

You know what else is an event? The fact this movie hits theaters exclusively in the 305 this weekend.

Kyra Sedgwick: “We’re counting on you, Florida.”

Method Man: “Yeah!”

Kyra Sedgwick: “We really are!”

Method Man: “Come on.”

The film is now playing. Coral Gables Art Cinema is hosting a special red carpet reception and Q&A with the filmmakers on Friday.

And good news for Broward. We’ve just learned the movie will also be screening in Hollywood.

For more info on theaters and tickets, click here.

