Do you like bunnies? A bad one is is hitting the road and coming to South Florida.

The global superstar is heading out on his Most Wanted Tour, and he’s going just days after dropping his new studio album.

The Buns is hitting 32 cities across North America starting in late February.

And Miami, get ready: Bad Bunny’s wrapping up his tour at the Kaseya Center with three nights of shows on May 24, 25 and 26.

Fans can register ahead of tickets going on sale beginning this Sunday.

