If the the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, then the road to Bad Bunny’s heart includes a stop in the 305. Deco’s checking out a spot where you can chow down on some of the singer’s favorite dishes, to get you hyped for his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday!

Harry Styles: “And the Grammy goes to Bad Bunny.”

Forget the year of the horse because 20-26 is the year of Bad Bunny!

The Latin superstar just won three more Grammy Awards on Sunday. But that’s not the only thing he’s adding to his resume this month…

Bad Bunny is gearing up to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and that requires some extra fuel.

Hop to it! Gekko in Brickell is serving up a feast fit for music royalty.

Chris Donahue: “We are known for our upscale and energetic dining. It’s celebratory, bold flavors, a place to come for a special occasion or just a great night out.”

This steakhouse isn’t just a spot Bad Bunny likes to visit when he’s in town. He actually co-owns it!

Chris Donahue: “David Grutman and Bad Bunny put this all together.”

Chris Donahue: “He’s a frequent guest. He comes in a lot.”

That means, the menu is packed with a bunch of his faves!

Chris Donahue: “Our menu is really meant to be shared and explored. And that’s something that Bad Bunny likes to do.”

For starters, the Gekko team says Mr. Bunny is likely to go with Japanese milk bread. And something from the raw bar.

Chris Donahue: “Our Hokkaido Scallop Crudo is a new dish that’s been introduced to the menu with some of Bad Bunny’s influence. You get umami, acid, and sweetness all together.”

And when it comes to the main course, it’s all about the meat!

Chris Donahue: “Bad Bunny, being a big meat guy, comes in and he often likes to gravitate towards the Wagyu experience. It’s one of our premium selections of three different cuts of Japanese Wagyu.”

These get sliced and topped with some edible gold, so you’ll really feel like a superstar when you take a bite and if you wanna pair it with something extra indulgent…

Chris Donahue: “We have very softly poached Maine lobster, which can be served atop our fried rice with jidori egg, XO seasoning.”

Fish food? Nah, more like a bunny banquet!

Valerie Silva: “I wanted to come to Gekko because I heard that it’s Bad Bunny’s restaurant and i needed to come try it. I thought the restaurant was beautiful, the service was amazing, and the food was great.”

