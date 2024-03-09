OK, kids. Your grandparents will tell you this is true: in the Dark Ages, before the world was all about your phone, Friday nights were a joyous scramble to rent movies — from a video store.

You had to go there and grab your movies before someone else did. It’s enough to drive you to drink.

Blockbuster.

Michael Davidson: “Going in, just the smell of plastic…”

Alex Miranda: “There was a smell of plastic.”

Those were the days.

Alex Miranda: “What movie do you remember renting from Blockbuster the most? Like, what’s the first one that comes to mind?”

Michael Davidson: “‘Homeward Bound,’ ‘Ghostbusters, ‘Karate Kid.'”

But at Wynwood Marketplace, those are still the days, because Back to the Video Store, a 90s pop-up bar, will even make you wanna talk like the ’90s.

Alex Miranda: “Here’s the secret entrance. Peace out.”

As if!

Michael Davidson: “As soon as you go in through our speakeasy doors, it’s gonna be a world that you remember, it’s gonna be nostalgic.”

And where you choose your complimentary cocktail, by selecting its corresponding VHS tape.

Alex Miranda: “Just like you would at Blockbuster. Oh, the memories. But take a look at the classics: ‘We have ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Men in Black,’ love that movie, ‘Jaws,’ ‘The Karate Kid, ‘The Big Lebowski’ and … mm-mmm, this was not the ’90s, but we’re gonna make an exception.”

Rachel McAdams (as Regina George): “Is butter a carb?”

Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron): “Yes.”

As long as the cotton candy-flavored vodka drink is so fetch.

Clerk at register: “One ‘Mean Girls,’ coming up.”

Michael Davidson: “Thursday thru Sunday, come visit us for drinks, and then Sunday, the whole say for brunch — bottomless mimosas, come with all your friends and experience it.”

Alex Miranda: “Bottomless mimosas and ’90s music? Like, dude, you’re giving me everything that I need. In life.”

Yet, there’s still more to give.

Michael Davidson: “Photo ops, we’re gonna have arcade games that will take you back, and of course, music and music videos.”

Alex Miranda: “Please tell me it’s ‘Pac-Man.'”

Michael Davidson: “‘Pac-Man,’ ‘Mortal Kombat,’ a lot of others.”

Alex Miranda: “‘Mortal Kombat?!'” I lived for ‘Mortal Kombat!’ That was my entire childhood. ‘Finish him!'”

OK, I need to take a chill pill.

Michael Davidson: “For $22, you get a 90-minute window with a table, and that includes one of the ’90s-inspired cocktails. After your 90-minute reservation, you’re welcome to stay as long as you like.”

Alex Miranda: “I want to stay n the ’90s as long as I’d like, yes.”

But, reality check. Life moves on, and so does time.

Alex Miranda: “I got the ‘Mean Girls’ cocktail, ’cause I grew up in the ’80s but in the ’90s’ ,so…”

What was it about that decade?

Michael Davidson: “Of course you miss it.”

Alex Miranda: “Can we have a moment of silence for the ’90s?”

You can get your tickets at Bucket Listers. For more deets, click here.

