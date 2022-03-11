South Florida can feel so tropical. We got the sun, the beaches, the cute little cocktails with the umbrella, but there’s no place that does it like Hawaii, and one hotel is bringing the islands to SoFlo.

Sit back and take in the island vibes. Polynesian Nights are back at the B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale.

Jennifer McDonough: “This started back in the ’50s and it ran into the mid-’70s, and now we’re finally bringing it back for a weekly activation every Wednesday night here at the Wreck Bar.”

Polynesian Nights is a four-hour experience, featuring live music and dancing from the Hawaiian islands.

But the party actually starts in the hotel’s lobby.

Russell “Talani” Gagliano: “Whether you’ve been to the islands before or it’s your first time, we want to transport you there with these moving storybooks of the hula.”

Inside the Wreck Bar, you’ll get to hear traditional Hawaiian music and see hula dancing while munching and sipping on some tropical classics.

Jennifer McDonough: “We’ll also have our mai tais and our piña coladas, and all those tiki fun drinks.”

I’ll drink to that.

Charlie Phynes Garcia, customer: “I thought the show tonight was amazing. It was definitely a great taste of the islands and transported me from Fort Lauderdale to Hawaii.”

Lauren Telting, customer: “I learned a little but about the culture, and just the storytelling that went along with the music was great.”

This show is also interactive, so…

Russell “Talani” Gagliano: “You’ll have a chance to come up and participate and learn some fun steps, some hand motions of performing the hula.”

Jennifer McDonough: “It’s fun. They’re so welcoming. You never wanna leave, it’s just a very, very happy spot to be in.”

The next Polynesian Night is on Wednesday, March 16.

Tickets are $65, but $35 of it goes toward food and drinks.

FOR MORE INFO:

Polynesian Nights

B Ocean Resort

1140 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

To make a reservation for Polynesian Nights, click here.

