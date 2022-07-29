There’s something going on in Texas, and actor B.J. Novak is trying to get to the bottom of it, but unfortunately, things aren’t what they seem. In “Vengeance,” which B.J. wrote and directed, he’ll piece together a very questionable murder.

B.J. Novak: “The plot is a ride itself.”

“Vengeance” is a dark comedy about a helpless New York Podcaster named Ben, who finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation. Well, not quite. It’s more like he…

B.J. Novak: “Gets a call in the middle of the night that a girl, this is gonna sound crazy, that a girl he was hooking up with is dead and he’s expected at the funeral.”

Ben may have bitten off more than he can chew when her brother asks him to help solve her murder.

Boyd Holbrook: “My character’s Ty Shaw, who’s a very, I would almost say, naively compassionate brother, who’s just impulsively chasing any care that could somewhat bring closure to what really happened to her.”

Ben doesn’t believe Abilene was murdered. He’s just going along with the idea, so he’ll have content for a podcast, and we wanted to know how B.J. and Boyd would get vengeance.

Boyd Holbrook: “I don’t think I’m going to release that information, because it would, sort of, it would kind of tell them that I’m coming for them.”

B.J. Novak: “I’m glad you can’t just snap your fingers and have vengeance, cause Mindy Kaling and I would have killed each other a thousand times back when we worked on ‘The Office.'”

Ashton Kutcher and Dove Cameron also star in “Vengeance.” The movie hits theaters this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.