Who can resist a good old-fashioned burger? Especially by an award-winning Miami chef.

Now you can enjoy Michelle Bernstein’s newest spot, Little Liberty. The spin-off of her Sweet Liberty restaurant has got everything you can ask for, even boozy milkshakes.

Give me liberty or give me burgers.

Actually, just get me a burger from Little Liberty, award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein’s newest spot in Time Out Market Miami.

Michelle Bernstein: “Little Liberty is a little burger place in Time Out Market that is the birth child of Sweet Liberty.”

It’s got everything you love about Sweet Liberty, like the great food and amazing drinks.

Michelle Bernstein: “The menu here is mainly made up with burgers, some of the best burgers we can come up with, some are super creative and kind of funky, some are a little more simple. A lot of that food is kind of like stoner food that you would crave.”

How about a milkshake with a boozy twist, or an elevated burger?

Domingo Vivas: “For me, the elevated burger, it’s a really complex burger with a personal touch. It’s a nice elevated flavor you can find all the flavors in every single bite.”

That flavor is what makes their three most popular burgers so dang good, like their French Onion Burger.

Domingo Vivas: “The French Onion Burger is a classic French onion soup, just in this case we serve the soup on the side, so the people may dip the burger in the soup.”

Dip it, dunk it. It’s all going to the same place.

Domingo Vivas: “The Steakhouse is an 8-ounce patty, really juicy, and we have crust outside and juicy inside. We serve it with a truffle aioli.”

If you like to keep it simple, their Signature Burger is the way to go, and it goes great with a milkshake.

Michelle Bernstein: “And the boozy shakes, or if you’re a kid, regular shakes, are not to be missed.”

Boozy shakes and burgers? What more can you ask for.

Jonathan Kahn, Time Out Market Miami: “When you can have two household names in Miami, with Michelle Bernstein, a former James Beard Award winning chef, and Sweet Liberty, a current top 50 bar in the world, it was a no-brainer for us, and we had to have them.”

Samantha Perez, diner: “The burger was absolutely delicious. It was nice and juicy, the bun was perfectly toasted, and the milkshake was that perfect sweet ending, too!”

Little Liberty

1601 Drexel Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

timeoutmarket.com/miami/eat-and-drink/little-liberty

