‘Avengers’ star Anthony Mackie sits down to discuss upcoming blockbuster

One of Ben’s fellow Avengers hit up South Florida, Wednesday. The Falcon landed on his perch at the Mandarin Oriental. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet got an interview that will ruffle your feathers.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is the most anticipated movie of the year. It’s also the most secretive movie of the year. It hits theaters next Friday and fans aren’t quite sure what will happen. I sat down with some of the stars in Miami Wednesday to try to get the inside scoop.

There is a lot at stake in “Avengers: Infinity War” — and fans have no idea how this will all play out, and apparently neither does Anthony Mackie who plays Falcon.

Chris Van Vliet: “Like the rest of the world, I have not seen Infinity War, have you seen it?”

Anthony Mackie: “I have not.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You haven’t seen it?”

Anthony Mackie: “I have not. I haven’t even read it. I have no idea what’s going to happen in this movie.”

What we do know is that the Avengers team up with characters from every other Marvel movie — that’s 18 films over the last 10 years — to try to take down the baddest of the bad guys, Thanos.

Chris Van Vliet: “Since so many characters from all of these Marvel movies are coming together for Infinity War. How many Marvel characters do we have in this film?”

Anthony Mackie: “I would guestimate around 115.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh man.”

Anthony Mackie: “I would guestimate. I have heard.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, Chris Hemsworth said like 76.”

Anthony Mackie: “Yeah like 76. I’m going to go above that. It’s 115. Hemsworth ain’t got nothing on me.”

So all 115 of those characters will come together picking up where we left off in “Black Panther.” Winston Duke, who we saw as M’Baku in “Black Panther” tells us to get ready.

Winston Duke: “This film is going to be like something you have not seen before. Marvel does a great job of world building and they’ve got a great job of getting everybody invested in every single movie and franchise.”

Infinity War is already breaking records. It has sold more presale tickets than the last seven Marvel movies combined. But fans seem to think not everyone is going to make it out of this alive — and they’ve come up with probabilities for which characters might be killed off.

Chris Van Vliet: “So there’s three categories: ‘You’re totally safe,’ ‘maybe you should watch out’ or ‘oh man, you might go.’ Which category do you think Falcon falls into?”

Anthony Mackie: “I think Falcon falls into you’re totally safe because I fly. So the fact that I fly puts me above all the danger. I can just grab and get out of there whereas the winter soldier you’re done for man.”

This is predicted to be the highest grossing movie of the year and that’s saying a lot because there’s a lot of big movies coming out this year — “Jurassic World 2,” “Deadpool 2,” the Han Solo movie … but how are you going to compete with “Iron Man” and “Spiderman” and the “Hulk” and “Starlord” and “Doctor Strange” and and and all in the same movie?!

