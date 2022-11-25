Need the 411 on the latest films coming out this holiday season? We’ve got you covered.

From animated films to Christmas flicks, to long-awaited sequels, here’s a peek at what’s coming in December.

You’ve heard of “Silent Night,” but what about “Violent Night?”

The R-rated film is a different take on Old Saint Nick. David Harbour from with “Stranger Things” takes the reins as Mr. Claus.

David Harbour: “It sounded so hilarious to me, and really fresh and weird, and when I read it, I didn’t think it could work, and then I started reading it, and it just like, by the end of it, I was choked up.”

He tries saving a family from bad guys on Christmas Eve.

James Cameron’s sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” is finally hitting the big screen.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles from the original film. Sigourney Weaver returns, too, just not as her character from the first movie.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” picks up more than 10 years after the first film, and follows Jake Sully and his family on the land of Pandora.

Get ready to get down after watching the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Naomi Ackie is playing the legendary singer, and Ashton Sanders stars as her husband Bobby Brown. The film tells the story of how Whitney’s iconic songs became hits through her career.

Cats might have nine lives, but Puss in Boots, he only has one left in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

Antonio Banderas returns as the crime-fighting feline who’s being forced to retire so he doesn’t lose his last life.

Antonio Banderas: “He’s just going and remembering every time he thinks he died, and at the end he thinks four or five, maybe six, he’s got three more lives to go, and the doctor says, ‘No, that is eight.'”

The sequel to the 2011 movie “Puss in Boots” brings in some familiar friends, like Kitty Softpaws, played by Salma Hayek, and a new pal, therapy dog Perro, played by Harvey Guillen.

