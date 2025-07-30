(WSVN) - August often means back-to-school. But in the 305, it means getting fed like royalty and getting rubbed the right way. With Miami Spice and Spa Months, that is definitely true. There are two iconic hotels in SoFlo offering both specials and they promise to leave an afterglow that’s not just the wine.

The “S” word in Miami during August usually means spa and spice, and everything ultra nice!

Izabella Felpeto: “Miami Spa and Spice Months are our most famous local programs and they overlap for the month of August. And they basically just make luxury spa services and dining out just more accessible to our locals and visitors.”

At Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau, they are inviting locals for these hot savings.

Three of their restaurants are offering exclusive three course prix-fixe menus for just $60 per person, including their newest Italian spot, Mirabella.

Philip Goldfarb: “So of course, Miami Spice is one of my favorite times. You can eat here at night, you can get spa treatments during the day.”

Shane Upson: “Lapis is an iconic piece of Fontainebleau’s history. It is a 35,000 square foot wellness sanctuary. It’s two levels with water experiences and a ton of amenities.”

Amenities that include the pool-scape or even the beach.

Shane Upson: “All of our 50-minute services are $159, our facials and massage. It was our pleasure to launch these services exclusively for Spa Month. We have a 50 minute master’s massage with a CBD enhancement.”

Down the street inside Sunny Isles’ Acqualina Resort & Residences, they’re turning up the heat.

But this time, it’s in the spa and the kitchen.

Jeff Giasson: “This property is known for, I think the first thing you see right behind me here, is you can walk right out onto the beach.”

Booking a session at this 20,000 square foot spa includes enjoying it all.

Jeff Giasson: “So if you book a spa treatment for Spa Month, not only can you enjoy the treatment itself, but we have a pool that overlooks the ocean. You can go to the relaxation room, we’ve got steam, we’ve got sauna, we’ve got showers, so you can really treat yourself to a full experience there.”

And for the ultimate taste-cation.

Jeff Giasson: “After you finish your amazing spa treatment, you can just stop right around the corner at Il Mulino and you can enjoy a three-course dinner for only $60. You’ve got the spaghetti pomodoro, which is fantastic as an appetizer.”

Some options for the main courses are chicken parmigiana and sautéed grouper.

Jeff Giasson: “And you get all the amazing things that comes along with the dinner. They bring a giant parmesan block that they carve at the table for you. We want those people to come that haven’t been here before and experience the beautiful place that we have here.”

Spa Month ends on Aug. 31 with Miami Spice starting Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Website



Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach

17875 Collins Ave

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Website

To learn more about spas taking part in Miami Spa Month, click here. For more information on restaurants taking part in Miami Spice, click here.

