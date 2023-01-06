Going out to eat is fun. The challenge can be actually deciding what to order, especially when there’s a ton of yummy options. Don’t stress, though. Deco’s checking out a brand-new spot where the chef is picking it for you.

There’s something fishy happening at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Pompano Beach … and that’s a good thing.

Sushi Lab comes to SoFlo all the way from the Big Apple.

Hank Freid: “We have a rooftop in New York, and it became super, super successful.”

So they decided to bring the restaurant and omakase experience to the 954.

And, unlike NYC…

Hank Freid: “Sushi Lab is on the beach here, which is very, very different.”

Even the drinks have beach vibes.

And when it comes to food, Sushi Lab definitely lives up to its name.

Hank Freid: “It’s called Sushi Lab because our chefs are creating different dishes that you don’t necessarily find in other sushi places. Very creative stuff. It’s all handmade right in front of you at the omakase.”

We’re talking dishes like tuna topped with caviar and edible gold.

And fried oysters topped with hamachi tartare. That one also comes with nori, so you can eat it like a taco.

Hank Freid: “When people come here, I want them to have a fun time. It’s a fun environment.”

Omakase means the chef picks the menu for you, so all you have to do is show up with an appetite.

Hank Freid: “Whatever he feels is fresh that day, whatever is good that day, that’s what he’s making for you.”

Hank Freid: “We have two different sittings. We have a sitting for 11 pieces, which is only $60, and then there’s another sitting for $100, which is 15. A lot of people end up going for the first one, and extending and extending and extending.”

You know what they say: the more the merrier.

Rachel Berg: “The food was amazing. There was not one thing that I would even give a 4. Everything was 5s. Amazing.”

Jenna Scotti: “They were all incredible. Drinks were amazing, and the food was phenomenal as well. Like, the wagyu, the raw sushi, everything was so good.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sushi Lab

1350 N Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

954-937-7366

sushilab.com

