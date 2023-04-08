Miami is known for its beautiful beaches and not very healthy croquetas, but it’s also known for having fun fitness classes to keep you in shape. From a full body workout, to a place that really knows how to turn up the heat, we’re checking out two SoFlo spots that will definitely help you get your fitness on.

Jonas Brothers: “Baby, you turn the temperature hotter, ’cause I’m burning up.”

The Jonas Brothers have been burnin’ up the charts for a long time, but Mimi Yoga is burnin’ up the studio.

Mimi Ghandour: “Mimi Yoga is a hot yoga studio in Wynwood, Miami.”

This place is so good at helping you find your “zen-ter” that even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have shown up for class.

Mimi Ghandour: “They both did amazing, to be honest with you, but Sophie is the yogi. She did great.”

Working up a sweat here is no sweat.

Mimi Ghandour: “Hot yoga is a heated yoga room. It helps you deepen your practice. It helps you deepen your stretches, your poses, your yoga poses. We use infared heat that has many benefits for the body, benefits for the skin, for the muscles.”

And when Mimi says “hot,” she means it.

Mimi Ghandour: “It’s between 95 degrees to 105 degrees.”

Sophia Tusi: “The classes here are always really good. I feel like every time I leave, I’m so relaxed.”

Mimi Ghandour: “All of our classes are designed for beginners, intermediate and advanced practitioners. All you need to do is show up.”

This might look like a Pilates class, but it’s not — it’s FORM50.

Tiffany Daenecke: “We work the entire body with low impact and high impact, and it is strength training, athletic training, metabolic conditioning, all here on one machine.”

Say goodbye to one muscle-group-a-day workouts.

Tiffany Daenecke: “We don’t believe in doing one day abs or one day legs. We work it all.”

Each class starts with a warm-up, then three workout sets, and ends with the FORM Finisher.

But they all have the same goal: breaking a sweat on their FORM Former machine!

Tiffany Daenecke: “You’ll hit time under tension through cables, a platform, carriage, different variations, to get your cardio all under 50 minutes.”

Shawbe Seal: “it’s a good time, it’s a good vibe, it’s good energy, and it’s quick.”

Gym pro or not, all are welcome here at FORM50.

Tiffany Daenecke: “Whether you’ve been here one time, have never been on a machine, or you won a Super Bowl ring. We have people who are post-partum, we also have people who are seven months pregnant.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mimi Yoga

278 NW 27th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-456-8686

mimiyoga.com

FORM50 Fitness Miami

57 NW 26th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-413-9193

form50fitness.com

