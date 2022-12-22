At 80 years old, legendary actor Harrison Ford is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s starring in two big adventures, both on the small and big screen. Deco caught up with him to talk about it.

Now that’s entertainment.

Harrison Ford is back for more thrills in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The fifth installment takes place in 1969. Indy is about to retire from teaching when he’s roped into another adventure.

Harrison Ford: “I’m hoping that people will be excited to see him back. I really was ambitious to to do one more film to see him at this time in his life.”

Harrison says he shot the movie to show he’s still Ford tough no matter what age he is.

Harrison Ford: “I think it could present opportunities to round out the character a bit, add a degree of complexity to it.”

He also hopes fans get excited to see him in action one more time because he wants to…

Harrison Ford: “Tell another great story, which we have, I think.”

Filming has wrapped on “Indy,” but Harrison is still keeping busy. He’s currently starring in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.”

He plays Jacob Dutton, and introduces a whole new family line to the small screen.

Harrison Ford: “Taylor Sheridan has given me an opportunity for a complex character. The pressure on him is enormous. You know, the whole myth of ranching and the romance of ranching that we feel as visitors to his world, as moviegoers, turns out that it’s really tough, and economics are against you. There’s drought and there’s competition for the grass from shepherds and sheep, and the whole way of life of the Dutton family.”

“1923” is streaming now on Paramount Plus.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be in theaters June 30, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.