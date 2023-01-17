There are seven days of the week, seven wonders of the world, and seven holes in your head. Go ahead, count them.

So it’s not a surprise why the number seven is considered lucky, and not just here at Channel 7. We found a party bringing luck and the Year of the Rabbit full circle.

The number seven is known to be a lucky number. Over at Wynwood, they are including the magical digit to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Filbert Ip: “Here at 1-800-LUCKY, we’ll be celebrating the Lunar New Year on January 22nd, and we will be serving seven lucky dishes from our seven kitchens.

There’s no need to fight over food. There’s plenty to go around.

Each kitchen is responsible for coming up with their own speciality dish, and all promise to be a feast for the ages.

Filbert Ip: “The specific dish that we’ll be serving at Gold Marquess will be the stir-fry longevity noodles. It incorporates shiitake mushrooms, scallions, bean sprouts, and of course, the longevity noodles, which signifies long life.”

This noodle of youth will pair nicely with a sip of — rabbit?

Julian Guerrero: “We named our cocktail the Rabbit’s Foot as an homage to 2023, the Year of the Rabbit. It uses Baijiu, from Ming River, which is an ancient spirit composed of grain alcohol. It’s been around for thousands and thousands of years.

This Energizer Bunny drink will help you keep going and going all weekend.

As the saying goes, “gong hei fat choy,” or “wishing you great happiness and prosperity.”

This first-ever daytime Lunar New Year party is this Saturday and Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

1-800-LUCKY’s Lunar New Year Party

Jan. 21-22

143 Northwest 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

eventbrite.com/e/lunar-new-year-tickets-493758564157

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.